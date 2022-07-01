LOOK: MLB Reveals Patriotic Caps Every Team Will Wear During 4th of July Weekend

Regardless of your favorite baseball team’s primary color scheme, every squad in the league will be sporting patriotic MLB caps this 4th of July weekend. The league recently revealed images of this year’s cap design.

Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.net shared images of the MLB caps that will be worn across the league this year. Players will wear these patriotic lids from July 1-4, encompassing the entire holiday weekend.

Major League Baseball releases the 2022 4th of July cap collection, teams will wear this from July 1-4 (I'm betting the Blue Jays will not be wearing theirs for at least one of those dates)



As you can tell from the photo, the primary design on these patriotic lids is essentially the same. The major differences come on each team’s logo and on the bill of the cap. Teams will have either red or blue embroidery for their logos, along with either a blue or red bill.

Typically, MLB teams playing night games during the 4th of July weekend also show off a fireworks display at the conclusion of the game. It’s a festive way to celebrate the holiday.

It doesn’t get much better than summer, baseball and fireworks, does it Outsiders?

Patriotic Paint Schemes Coming to NASCAR

The MLB caps aren’t the only sign of patriotism in the sports world for the holiday weekend. NASCAR will also have its fair share of patriotic paint schemes on the track for this weekend’s events at Road America in Wisconsin.

Eight NASCAR Cup Series drivers will have patriotic paint schemes for the 4th of July weekend in the Kwik Trip 250 race. Those drivers are Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Corey LaJoie, Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, Josh Bilicki and Daniel Suarez.

You'll see some beautiful patriotic paint schemes this weekend in Wisconsin!



In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sam Mayer and Josh Berry will sport the red, white and blue.

The Road America Weekend runs from Thursday, June 30 through Sunday, July 3. Chase Elliott was the winner of the 2021 race, averaging over 86 miles per hour per lap.