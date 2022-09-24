LOOK: NFL Teams Now Tweeting Adam Levine DM Memes

Even the NFL has joined in on the Adam Levine meme trend. So the Los Angeles Rams social media team, take a bow. And yes, props to the Arizona Cardinals.

The two NFL teams are prepping for their game, Sunday, at the Cardinals place in Glendale, AZ. Hence, the references to the “dry heat.”

Laugh along as you read the text, the one inspired by a message sent by Adam Levine to one of his lady friends.

And since we’re talking about the Cardinals, that means we must bring up Kyler Murray and his fleet feet. It’s basically required. He broke the hearts of Raiders fans everywhere last Sunday with his mind-boggling moves. Surely the laws of physics prevent a small guy like the Cardinal QB from humiliating the opposing D.

As the rest of social media delights over the cringy memes from Adam Levine, let’s take another glance at Murray’s fantastic plays. Better yet, let’s look at the two-point play voiced by impersonator Frank Caliendo calling the game old school as Pat Summerall and John Madden. It’s an instant classic.

If Pat Summerall & John Madden called the Kyler Murray 2 point conversion pic.twitter.com/ja9Qxmgomv — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) September 19, 2022

Now, we can circle back to the Adam Levine memes. If you’re not obsessed with pop culture, here’s the background. Levine, the Maroon 5 singer and former arch nemesis of Blake Shelton on The Voice, is happily married to Victoria Secret model Behati Prinsloo. They have two beautiful little girls and Behati is pregnant again.

However, Levine started sexting other women. He even admitted to sending “flirtatious” messages to these women, but denied he did anything more with them. He said he had no affairs. Some of these DMs made their way to social media. And folks on Twitter definitely lean creative in their mockery.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine, stress free and pre-meme. (MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The media site Wired did a story about why Adam Levine inspired so many memes. His messages represented the perfect parameters to spawn them.

“Memes tend to spread fast and far when they are easy to make sense of without the initial topical context and when they’re technically easy for people to participate in via remix,” Alex Turvy told Wired. Turvy, a PhD candidate at Tulane, studies memes.

“This one,” Turvy says of the Adam Levine meme situation, “has both in spades.”

Again, big props to the Cardinals and Rams for using pop culture to hype their game. It’s just another reason to love football.