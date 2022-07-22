LOOK: Open Champion Cameron Smith, Billy Horschel Land a Monster at Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament

One week, Cameron Smith is hoisting the Claret Jug above his head as the winner of the 150th Open Championship.

The next, he’s Captain Smith — sailor of Sisters Creek. Fresh off the first major victory of his career, the PGA Tour star was seen sailing Friday with fellow golfer Billy Horschel. The two made their way along the inner coastal of Jacksonville, Florida, in the 2022 Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament.

While Smith proved to be a solid captain, Horschel proved to be an even better fisherman. Per Marcel Robinson of Action Sports Jax, Horschel reeled in a 30-pound kingfish.

From hitting greens to sailing the big blue. The @PGATOUR is in the house!@BillyHo_Golf reeled in a 30 pounder with Captain Cam Smith at the helm. . pic.twitter.com/n2gYlOznME — Marcel Robinson (@MarcelASJax) July 22, 2022

It’s a nice catch from Horschel, but far off the pace to be declared the winner of the day. A St. Augustine local reportedly outdid the entire field, reeling in a near 50-pounder.

Always a bigger fish! Just like that we’ve got a new leader in the clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/b5W186FBTC — Marcel Robinson (@MarcelASJax) July 22, 2022

It’s Been a Heck of a Year for Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith, 28, has risen through the ranks to become one of the best golfers in the world. After winning The Open, Smith moved up to No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking, just behind Scottie Scheffler. His Play this season moved him into esteemed company, joining Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win The Open and The Players Championship in the same calendar year. Nicklaus did it back in 1978.

To pull off that feat, however, required something magical from Smith. And nobody could deny, his back-nine on Sunday at St. Andrews was magical. Smith entered well off the pace of leader Rory McIlroy, but fueled by five consecutive birdies, took the lead going into the 15th. Smith finished a 6-under-par 30 on the back and -20 for the tournament.

The winning moment 🏆



Cameron Smith, Champion Golfer of the Year. pic.twitter.com/Rw553aqmho — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 17, 2022

“All the names on there, every player that’s been at the top of their game has won this championship,” Smith said, via ESPN. “It’s pretty cool to be on there. It really hasn’t sunk in yet. I don’t think it will for a few weeks. Yeah, it’s just unreal.”