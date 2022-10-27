LOOK: Ryan Fitzpatrick Rocks Iconic Outfit From Buccaneers Days on Thursday Night Football

You know that Ryan Fitzpatrick wasn’t going to show up in Tampa Bay for NFL Thursday Night Football without showing out. Before Tom Brady made his way to Tampa Bay, Fitzmagic was slinging the ball unlike anything anyone expected.

On the Amazon Prime TNF pregame show, Ryan Fitzpatrick got his tracksuit back out, put on his gold chains, and rocked the shades. His beard is even bigger than it was back in his playing days. Get that chest hair out there and show it off!

Ryan Fitzpatrick had to do it to 'em… twice 😤 pic.twitter.com/PRXMp2LlW8 — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 27, 2022

For all of the complaints that fans have had with Amazon Prime’s NFL product, there is one thing that has worked out – the broadcast team. With Tony Gonzalez, Andrew Whitworth, Richard Sherman, and Fitzpatrick, it’s a great panel. Charissa Thompson brings it all together and keeps them on track, making for a great product.

One thing that fans have noticed is the strange fashion that the panel wears from time to time. Whitworth is the king of the hoodie under the sports jacket. Then you have Gonzalez and his famous gloves and other attire. This time it was Ryan Fitzpatrick that decided to show off and gives fans a different look for the game.

Ryan Fitzpatrick Back in Tampa Bay

The Thursday Night Football matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens should be a good one. We’ve not only got Ryan Fitzpatrick back in Tampa but a great game to be played on the field. Tom Brady is the GOAT, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, and had a terrible game last week. Could he get his bounce back against the Ravens at home?

Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson is going to try and do what he does best. Keep defenses guessing, break tackles, sling the ball around, and put up big stats. These teams have had different starts to the season for sure. Brady and the Bucs are hoping to right the ship before it sinks too far.

A prime-time Thursday Night Football game sounds like the perfect time for the GOAT to return to his old self. Let’s see how it goes.