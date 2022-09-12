LOOK: Unhappy Seahawks Fan Gives Russell Wilson a New Name on the Back of His Jersey

We’re hoping Russell Wilson isn’t expecting an NFL hero’s welcome back to Seattle for tonight’s Monday Night Football Game.

It could be an ugly scene. The Seahawk fans, who loved Wilson and cheered him on for a decade, are a bit miffed that he’s now the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. A Super Bowl won back in February 2014 buys you only a certain amount of goodwill. And if you switch teams, well, you get incidents like this one:

A group of former Russell Wilson fans wore his jersey to the game. But ouch! They covered up his name and replaced it with “Traitor.”

Seattle fans welcoming Russell Wilson back with open arms 💀 pic.twitter.com/UsoOTaImOj — PFF (@PFF) September 12, 2022

The Traitor comment ignited a huge Twitter discussion. Should Seahawk fans really despise Russell Wilson? A fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers made it clear he’s a no on the traitor:

“Not real fans… he took them to two super bowls and won one of em and almost (won) the other if it weren’t for bad coaching calls.” Another added: “be grateful he stayed with y’all for a lot of years, gave y’all 2 nfc titles and a ring.”

Another replied: “Bandwagon fans. Wilson did everything he could in a franchise that didn’t even want him.” There were other ones who stuck up for the quarterback: “Russell Wilson loved Seattle. He just wanted to go to a better situation. Seahawks weren’t going anywhere.” And this one: “Not to mention the seahawks were continuously trying to trade him but now that he’s traded he’s suddenly the diva.”

Russell Wilson led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory over the New York Giants in February, 2014. ( Jesse Beals/ Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Most Fans Appeared to be Pro Russell Wilson

So you have the pro Russell Wilson crowd. How about the anti-Wilson contingent: “Yup he A traitor he talked like he wanted to stay but he lied.”

ESPN reported that the seeds of Wilson leaving Seattle were planted at the Super Bowl game featuring Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson, who won NFL Man of the Year, was watching the game actions from the stands. He loved seeing all the talent and freedom Brady and Mahomes had with their teams. He wondered if he’d ever get to another Super Bowl again with the Seahawks.

Seattle traded Wilson back in March. And it certainly fit the idea of a blockbuster trade. The Broncos, in exchange for Wilson and a fourth-round pick, sent the Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock, who was a former first rounder, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris. But that’s not all. Seattle also received two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-rounder.

Tune in to tonight’s game to see how Russell Wilson fares against his old team. Geno Smith, is one-time backup, now is Seattle’s QB1.