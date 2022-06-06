CHECK IT OUT: Los Angeles Angels Go All-In on Surfer-Inspired Nike City Connect Uniforms

The Los Angeles Angels officially revealed their Nike City Connect uniforms this morning and the team went all-in on the California surfer theme.

Unlike the Colorado Rockies’ new threads, the Angels’ edition of the alternate jerseys is relaxed and understated. Out of the 12 City Connect uniforms debuted by MLB teams, these definitely have the most traditional look.

Diverting from their white, gray and red jersey styles, the Angels chose to make their City Connect uniform cream-colored – like the San Francisco Giants’ typical homewear. The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies also have cream-colored sets, but are used as home alternates.

It’s All in the Details, Dude

Pretty much all of the details are inspired by some sort of surfing reference. The “Angels” script across the middle, the “fish tail” at the end of the underline and the stripe on the left sleeve are all plays off of vintage surfboard designs. The number font – the only part of the uniform that features Los Angeles’ secondary navy blue color – is based off of lifeguard towers along the beaches.

There is a new cap as well. It is still a capital “A” with a halo around it – just like the Angels’ usual hats – but with the new surfer-style font. Instead of the entire cap being red, the front panel is cream-colored to accentuate the tweaked logo.

The new Los Angeles Angels City Connect uniform, mostly inspired by vintage surfboards and brands, local railroads, and SoCal beach life in general. #GoHalos #Angels #Nike #MLB #CityConnect 🏄 ⚾



A visual breakdown here: https://t.co/xaST3kPG6s pic.twitter.com/zuRTun4VEZ — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) June 6, 2022

“In Southern California, there are few things more synonymous with summer than days at the beach and nights at the ballpark,” team President John Carpino said in a press release. “Our City Connect uniforms look to celebrate those traditions by bringing the local beach culture to the Big A.”

Personally, I like the simple look of these. I think they will really pop on sunny afternoons at Angel Stadium. Overall, the look is clean and there is enough detail to make them interesting. But I would not argue if someone called them “boring” – Los Angeles definitely did not take many risks here.

Famous Actor Narrates Hype Video

The hype video is narrated by Southern California native John Stamos, and plays like a vacation getaway infomercial.

“People roll in like the tide, gathering to relax, to escape, to connect,” Stamos says in the voiceover. “You don’t have to wish you were here, because you already are.”

Fellow Los Angeles sports stars Justin Herbert of the Chargers and Ryan Getzlaf of the Kings also made brief appearances in the video.

Chris Creamer of www.SportsLogos.net believes the Angels will wear these uniforms for the first time on Saturday, June 11 when Los Angeles hosts the New York Mets. Beyond that, the club has not announced a regular schedule for the rest of the season.

Fans can purchase Angels City Connect gear on the team’s official website.