Los Angeles Angels Try to Break Losing Streak by Changing Walk-Up Songs to Nickelback

I’m not superstitious… I’m just a little stitious, which is why it’s good to see the Los Angeles Angels switching things up in their losing streak. Baseball is easily among the most mojo-focused sports. After starting a very solid 27-17, the team has absolutely fallen apart. No pitching changes, lineup switches, or anything has helped. Now, 14 straight losses later and counting, the Angels have gotten desperate.

Walk-up songs are sacred in baseball. Sometimes, it’s just a fun pump-up song for fans and the player. Other times it can be very personal. However, the Angels, with no answers left, changed things up. Against the Boston Red Sox, the team got to its wit’s end and came out to Nickelback. Each and every player.

People: I can report that every Angels player will walk up to Nickleback tonight. The coaches decided it as a way to shake things up. So, if the Angels snap their losing streak tonight, you can thank Nickleback. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) June 9, 2022

If your team lost 14 straight and were 27-31, you would hope they would do something drastic as well. To get back on track, Shohei Ohtani and the gang each picked out their own song from the rock band’s catalog. The order is below, also courtesy of Alden González.

OK, I have the song list …



Ohtani: "Photograph"

Adell: "Rockstar"

Walsh: "How You Remind Me"

Duffy: "Someday"

Lagares: "If Today Was Your Last Day"

Marsh: "When We Stand Together"

Mayfield: "What Are You Waiting For?"

Suzuki: "This Afternoon"

Wade: "Animals" — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) June 9, 2022

Slump busters come in all forms, shapes, and sizes. It’s something that baseball enthusiasts believe in, but only when their team is down bad. In a sport full of superstitions like rally caps, bat flips, and more – coming out to Nickelback is a bit mild.

While they switched it up, the Boston team (full of second-tier Sox players) was able to extend the losing streak to 14 games with a 1-0 victory. So, the series continues tonight. Will the Angels be able to stop this streak before it reaches 20? Only time will tell.

If the Los Angeles Angels can’t turn it around soon, then this season will be a huge bust after the start they had.

Did the Los Angeles Angels Fly Too Close to the Sun?

When you start out winning so many games, fans get excited. Remember that this is the same Angels team that beat the Red Sox in Boston 10-5 and 8-0 in a single series. They went on streaks of winning 6 of 7 games and multiple little win streaks that bolstered their record.

Throw in the fact that Shohei Ohtani is one of the best young players to come to the MLB in a long time, and it’s a recipe for success. Now, the Angels will have to fight for their lives if they want to correct this before it gets even worse. Will their superstars like Ohtani and Mike Trout get this team back to winning ways?

While all that remains to be seen, there is a bit of hope this is all an overreaction. With so much on the line if they can’t fix it, it’s going to feel like a waste of a season. As of writing this right now, the Angels are locked 0-0 with the Red Sox in the 5th. Something has got to budge. At least they have some sick uniforms.