Clippers’ Russell Westbrook Seeks Out Suns Fan At Halftime, Leading to Tense Moment

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook was one of the heroes of the Clippers’ first win of the postseason. Westbrook’s effort and defense helped the Clippers secure a 115-110 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of their first-round playoff matchup. He was a menace on the court for the Clippers, but also was off the court towards a fan at halftime.

The Clippers were ahead of the Suns 59-54 at halftime, and while Westbrook was using a shortcut to the visiting locker room through the club level, got into an altercation with a fan.

The altercation apparently started when the Suns’ fan called Westbrook “Westbrick”, a popular nickname used by fans to taunt the guard’s shooting ability. Footage surfaced of the quarrel after the game of a security guard between Westbrook and the fan, with Westbrook saying, “Watch your mouth, watch your mouth motherf—er.”

The Suns released a statement regarding the incident saying, “We are aware of the incident that happened tonight and are conducting a review.”

Russell Westbrook has previously opened up about his attitudes toward the nickname when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

“When it comes to basketball, I don’t mind the criticism of missing and making shots. But the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue,” Westbrook said.

Westbrook did have a poor shooting night on Sunday, ending the game with nine points on 15.8% shooting from the field. But he made his presence felt in other ways, filling the stat sheet with 11 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks, and two steals.

His defense was stellar all night, which he capped off with a block on Suns guard Devin Booker with 10 seconds remaining in the ballgame. The Clippers had a three-point lead, and after the block, Westbrook threw the ball off of Booker before it went out of bounds to regain the Clippers’ possession in crunch time.

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard had an impressive scoring night, ending the game with 38 points to also help propel the L.A. to victory. The Suns and Clippers will face off in Game 2 on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET in a matchup airing on TNT.