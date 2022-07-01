los-angeles-coach-sean-mcvay-says-former-rams-quarterback-jared-goff-texted-him-after-super-bowl-win

Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay was a guest on Michael Silver’s Open Mike podcast and talked about a meaningful text message he got after the Rams won the Super Bowl. It was from his former quarterback, Jared Goff.

“One of the best text messages I got after the Super Bowl was from Jared Goff,” McVay said. “It shows what a stud and class act he really is. The further we get away, the more appreciation I’ll have for the great four years we had together. Because it was a lot of really good times.”

Head Coach Sean McVay said on @MikeSilver podcast Open Mike that one of the best text messages he got after the Super Bowl was Jared Goff.



Goff also expressed to Mike during Super Bowl week how genuinely happy he was for Stafford and how much he deserved it. pic.twitter.com/q6UJnnFR91 — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) June 30, 2022

The Rams selected Goff No. 1 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft during their transition year from St. Louis to Los Angeles. At the time, Jeff Fisher – not Sean McVay – was the head coach. Goff had the incredible weight of being the young franchise quarterback for a team that had not had a winning season since 2003. Mostly, he lived up to those expectations.

Fisher was let go during the 2016 campaign and McVay took over before the 2017 season. McVay and Goff led the Rams to four consecutive winning seasons and three playoff appearances. That included a trip to Super Bowl LII, where Los Angeles lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots by a score of 13-3.

After another disappointing playoff loss in 2020, it was no secret that the Rams intended to move on from Goff. He performed admirably enough, helping lead Los Angeles to a 42-20 record in his 62 starts in four seasons paired with McVay. But many believed his lack of arm strength was holding back the true capability of a big-play offense.

Sean McVay Swaps Goff for Stafford

In early 2021, a trade opportunity came along very quickly that saw Los Angeles go after Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford. Either by coincidence or on purpose, McVay and Stafford were both vacationing in Cabo with their families in January 2021 when a trade was first discussed. It was essentially agreed upon then, but the Rams and Lions had to wait until March, per NFL rules.

The deal was officially announced on March 18: Stafford to Los Angeles, Goff and multiple draft picks to Detroit. Over the past year, Sean McVay has shown remorse for how he handled that situation with Goff. He talked about that on Open Mike as well.

“All and all, the biggest thing I regret is not being able to sit down and look him in the eye in person and be able to communicate,” McVay explained. “And for that, I regret it. I will not make those same mistakes again.”

He continued: “Jared’s a special guy, a very good football player that does a great job for the Lions. I thought he played really well down the stretch.”

ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry has an in-depth write-up on how the McVay-Goff relationship fell apart near the end of their time together. Good for Goff for being the bigger man and reaching out with that text. And good for McVay for making an effort to reconcile a relationship that he probably messed up in the first place.