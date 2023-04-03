Dodger Fan Who Got Obliterated By Security Amid Marriage Proposal Receives Punishment

We’ve all seen the clip by now of the Los Angeles Dodgers fan who got completely laid out on the field during a ‘proposal-gone-wrong’ from Opening Day. Now, as the story has unfolded, we now know his ultimate fate for the bold move.

The most important thing is that the fan, Ricardo Juarez, did get an answer to his question as his now-fiancé, Stephani Gutierrez, later said yes to his proposal. However, when it comes to Dodger Stadium’s final say, the happy couple will have to wait a bit to celebrate their engagement there as Juarez has been banned for at least one year per a report.

In the end, it’s fair to ask what hurt worse. While a one-year ban is steep to a degree, the hit that Juarez took from the security guard is going to last in it’s own way.

Still, Juarez got what he wanted in the end. After being cited and released by police, he got his answer from Gutierrez. Since then, she says her man is both sore but also more than willing to try it again for her.

“He says he’s a little sore. But I think he will feel it tomorrow,” said Gutierrez to ABC 7 in Los Angeles. “He doesn’t care. He’s like, ‘I would do it again.'”

To some degree, Ricardo Juarez had to have known this is in some way how things would play out. Getting popped by security, hauled out of and banned from the venue, and booked by police are all pretty standard issue for running onto a field. Even so, he got the one outcome he was looking for. Now, he has plenty of wedding planning to do to kill his time not attending Dodger games this season.

WATCH: Dodgers Security Guard Absolutely Demolishes Fan in the Outfield

Major League Baseball couldn’t even make it through one day of games without a fan trespassing on the field. During yesterday’s Opening Day game for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Dodger Stadium, one guy, now named as Ricardo Juarez, hopped out of the left field bleachers and scuttled out into the middle of the outfield. That’s where he turned around and got down on one knee. You know what comes next.

We’ve seen this show before. A fella wants to do something fabulous for his hopeful bride-to-be and decides to arrange a proposal during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Opening Day. It sounds so fantastically romantic, doesn’t it? Except this jackal didn’t get permission to propose during in the middle of an inning on the field. Nonetheless, our hero hustled on out there when he saw the opportunity. Once on the field, he flashed the ring box to his girlfriend. He then got down on a knee and opened it up to propose.

These security guards were just not having that ballpark proposal pic.twitter.com/dWvyMxkjrW — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) March 31, 2023

Mere seconds after he got down on his knee and the crowd serenaded him with cheers, a security guard completed a flawless blindside tackle of the guy straight into the Dodger Stadium turf. The guy’s hat went flying as well as his ring box, which the guards didn’t seem too worried about. Security kept his tail on the turf as they handcuffed and arrested him on the spot for trespassing onto the field.