WATCH: Los Angeles Dodgers Release Incredible Tribute Video in Honor of Vin Scully

The sports world lost a true legend this week, with longtime broadcaster Vin Scully passing away at the age of 94. For decades, he served as one of the most iconic voices in the MLB.

Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers honored their iconic play-by-play voice with an incredible tribute. The eight-minute video detailed Scully’s life and highlighted some of his finest moments behind the microphone.

Below is the video the Dodgers shared on Friday, honoring Scully.

We'll miss our time together, Vin. You will never be forgotten. 💙 pic.twitter.com/6ouMrox9R8 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 6, 2022

Scully began calling Dodgers games in 1950 and worked until his retirement in 2016, broadcasting for 67 seasons before signing off for the final time. He broadcast 25 World Series and 12 MLB All-Star games during his impressive career.

The Baseball Hall of Fame inducted Scully in 1982. He’ll forever be remembered as one of the greatest voices in sports history.

Ron Howard Mourns Passing of Vin Scully

Many people in the world of sports mourned Vin Scully’s passing earlier this week. One of the notable individuals to take to social media was actor and director Ron Howard.

Howard, a known Dodger fan, talked about the impact the broadcaster had on his love for baseball.

“His broadcasts gave me my love of baseball and also an insight into the human experience through the human interest stories he told about the game and the players on the field. RIP Vin Scully,” Howard wrote on Twitter.

Vin Scully Takes His Talent to the Big Screen

Vin Scully will always be remembered as a world-renowned sports broadcaster. Because of his recognizable voice and immeasurable talent, though, he also received an opportunity to get involved in film.

Scully served as a play-by-play broadcaster in the baseball movie For Love of the Game, starring Kevin Costner. His appearance in the film proved to be just as memorable as some of his MLB calls.

Following the announcement of Scully’s death, one of the movie’s more memorable scenes — which involved Scully — went viral. Even in Hollywood, the broadcaster’s talent stole the show.

Vin Scully’s monologue in “For Love of the Game” is an all time classic. Rest In Peace to a broadcasting legend. pic.twitter.com/o8w879ixdJ — Jonathan Cooper (@JCooperTV) August 3, 2022

Scully provided the world with so many wonderful moments throughout his career. It was nice to see the Dodgers return the favor in their tribute video to the icon.