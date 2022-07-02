Los Angeles Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin Is Now 10-0 This Season Following Friday’s Performance Against San Diego Padres

The phrase “Perfect 10” typically applies to gymnastics or diving. Out in Los Angeles, though, it’s the best way to describe how Dodgers’ pitcher Tony Gonsolin has started the 2022 MLB season.

Gonsolin is a perfect 10-0 on the season following a phenomenal outing against the San Diego Padres Friday night. The right-hander with a nasty splitter surrendered just one run and struck out eight batters in 7 2/3 innings of work in a 5-1 victory.

Gonslin joined Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander in the 10-win column. The Dodgers’ star is just the sixth player in franchise history to begin a season with a 10-0 record. He’s likely secured his spot in the MLB All-Star Game with his incredible start to the 2022 season.

“He was just doing what he’s been doing, really,” said Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, per MLB.com. “He just has four pitches he can throw at any time. He’s got a lot of confidence right now on the mound. He’s putting us in positions to win each and every time he goes out there. You can’t ask much more of him.”

The 10-0 record isn’t the only impressive figure for Gonsolin this season. In 81.2 innings this season, his ERA is a league-best 1.54 through 15 starts. The 28-year-old has 77 strikeouts while allowing 44 hits and just seven homeruns.

Los Angeles owns one of the best records in baseball, thanks in large part to Gonsolin’s efforts on the mound.

Tony Gonsolin Almost Assuredly Heading to MLB All-Star Game

A 10-0 record and a 1.54 ERA through 15 starts should be enough to punch Tony Gonsolin’s ticket to the MLB All-Star Game. We’ll find out for certain July 10, when the rosters are announced for this year’s event.

How fitting would it be for the 28-year-old? Dodger Stadium is hosting this year’s Midsummer Classic, which provides Gonsolin the opportunity to pitch in front of a (somewhat) home crowd again. It is the first time Dodger Stadium has hosted the All-Star Game since 1980.

Despite the 10-0 start and a pending invitation to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, Gonsolin remains very grounded. His focus stays on the task at hand.

“There’s no need to get ahead of myself,” Gonsolin said, via MLB.com. “I threw well today, I’m going to celebrate today. The goal is to win tomorrow.”

The MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 19.

Tony Gonsolin Joins Elite Los Angeles Dodgers Company

Only five pitchers in Los Angeles Dodgers history have started a season with a 10-0 record or better. Tony Gonsolin becomes No. 6 on the list and the first since 2017 to accomplish the impressive feat.

Gonsolin is also the second pitcher since 1962 to hit the 10-0 mark in a Dodgers uniform. The complete list (per truebluela.com) includes: Larry French (1942), Preacher Roe (1951), Don Newcombe (1955), Ed Roebuck (1962), Alex Wood (2017) and Tony Gonsolin (2022).

None of those Dodgers pitchers lost more than five games after a 10-0 start.