Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Archie Bradley Fractures Elbow Trying to Hop Over Dugout Railing During Sunday’s Brawl with Seattle Mariners

When baseball brawls happen, injuries usually follow. Sunday’s fight between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels is no exception.

Angels pitcher Archie Bradley hit the injured list with a fracture in his throwing elbow, the team announced. The crappy part is not only the two-plus months he will miss, but also how he got injured without really even taking part in the brawl.

When Seattle’s Jesse Winker rushed at the Los Angeles bench, Bradley tried to hop the dugout railing and fell on his elbow, causing the fracture. Smh. At least if you were injured after getting a few swings in, you would feel like you got your money’s worth.

Archie Bradley was injured (fractured elbow) falling out of the dugout during the brawl, head athletic trainer Mike Frostad said.



He’s expected to be out a couple of months. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) June 28, 2022

On the Mariners’ side, catcher Luis Torrens was placed on the injured list with a sore shoulder that he suffered during the kerfuffle. For Torrens, there is no specific mention of how and when the injury took place.

MLB suspended 12 members of the teams in total. For Los Angeles, manager Phil Nevin got 10 games – the most of anybody – Anthony Rendon got five and pitcher Andrew Wantz received three. Seattle’s Winker received seven games, while J.P. Crawford was given five and outfielder Julio Rodriguez two.

Recapping the Big Mariners-Angels Brawl

The brouhaha sure was wild.

In the top of the second inning, Wantz hit Winker in the thigh with the first offering of the at-bat. Winker was not a fan, especially after Wantz threw one behind Rodriguez’s head just an inning earlier.

Winker walked a little towards the mound while jawing at Wantz and Los Angeles catcher Max Stassi blocked his path. Then, Winker seemingly heard something coming from the Angels’ dugout, which turned his attention there. He busted through third base umpire Adrian Johnson and made it to the dugout, and he began wailing on one of the opposing players.

It was officially on. The benches cleared, the bullpen guys trotted in to take part, fights ensued, the whole shebang. After about a minute of fighting, both sides chilled out for a bit. But after another 30 seconds of jawing at each other, another scrap re-ignited.

Afterward, Winker gave double birds to the Los Angeles crowd. Then, he was ultimately rewarded with a pizza Doordashed to the stadium from a Seattle fan. On the other side, Angels’ reliever Rasiel Iglesias launched an entire carton of sunflower seeds onto the field towards the Mariners’ dugout after he was ejected.

Become ungovernable pic.twitter.com/BZvmsXV6BH — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) June 26, 2022

This brawl had it all, and then some.