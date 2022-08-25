WATCH: Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald Swings Helmet at Cincinnati Bengals Players During Practice Brawl

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald already wears the crown as the fiercest player in the NFL. We learned Thursday that he’s also the fiercest practice brawl helmet swinger — if such a thing exists.

Not to be outdone by the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett, Donald violently swung not one, but two helmets at Cincinnati Bengals players during joint practice between the two teams. In the video captured by fans in attendance, Donald has two Cincinnati helmets in his hands. You can hear a resounding thud once Donald seemingly makes contact with another player’s helmet.

#Rams Aaron Donald used a #Bengals helmet to hit Cincy players after a fight broke out at joint practice. pic.twitter.com/GmfnsdCinJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 25, 2022

The melee between the two teams, who went to battle at this past year’s Super Bowl, came to an end after coaches intervened. Not before Donald, however, was shoved to the ground by a member of the Bengals. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after that they were in the final period of practice and thus, decided to call it a day after Aaron Donald’s swing.

Zac Taylor says practice was nearly over when final fight broke out when Aaron Donald swung a Bengals helmet and came down hard on someone's head. pic.twitter.com/qLSy0NTneE — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 25, 2022

In a photo snapped at the scene from Sam Greene of The Cincinnati Enquirer, you can see that Donald wasn’t the only player swinging helmets. Bengals offensive lineman La’el Collins appeared to have the helmet of Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd in his hands and was hurling it toward Floyd’s direction.

A second scuffle breaks out between #Bengals and #Rams big men in joint practice. pic.twitter.com/yZJTiZSqFU — Sam Greene (@SGdoesit) August 25, 2022

Rams head coach Sean McVay is likely not a happy man after saying the following just two days prior.

“The goal is really to get good work in, positively push one another. We don’t want any cheap stuff,” McVay said. “We have no place for fighting… These opportunities really matter, and we can’t afford to miss it for dumb s—. We won’t have it. I don’t expect that and I know Zac are very much aligned.”

Possible Suspension Coming for Aaron Donald?

Aaron Donald isn’t the first player to swing a helmet at a player. As mentioned above, Garrett did it in the middle of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was hit with his own helmet after Garrett ripped it off and swung it at him.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely for his actions. He missed the final six games of the season before being reinstated in the offseason. The precedence is there if the NFL wants to suspend Aaron Donald, although it is currently unclear if that is on the table. Either way, it’s hard to imagine this will go over well in league offices, given the emphasis this offseason of protecting players’ heads.