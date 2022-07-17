Los Angeles Rams’ Bobby Wagner Says He Never Wanted to Leave Seattle Seahawks

Bobby Wagner never wanted to leave the Seattle Seahawks.

Never wanted to wear another jersey – or another number – for another team. But after Seattle traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in early March, the writing was on the wall for Wagner. The Seahawks were going into a rebuild, and Bobby Wagner, who turned 32 in June, would be the next veteran to head elsewhere.

But going somewhere else doesn’t mean you have to go far. The Los Angeles, California, native is back home – a member of the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. Wagner remains in the NFC West and is excited to get to work.

“Obviously there are still feelings there [about being released],” Wagner told Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “But at the end of the day I have a different perspective. I think my opinion on it would have been different if I ended up somewhere else. But to have the opportunity to go home and play not far from my family. Like I haven’t played this close to my family since high school.

“I didn’t want to leave Seattle. But if I was going to leave Seattle, home was the next-best thing for me and so being able to be home, like I’m at peace with the situation. But still any competitor is looking forward to going back to the place that you played that they felt like you didn’t have nothing left and proving them wrong.”

Bobby Wagner wasn’t Happy when He Learned of His Release from the Seattle Seahawks

A 10-year leader of Seattle’s defense and Super Bowl XLVIII champion, Wagner was shocked when he learned of his release. Not because it happened, however, but because he didn’t find out from the team.

“Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back,” Wagner tweeted after being released.

The Seahawks later took the blame for not communicating properly with Wagner of his release. Seattle saved $16.6 million towards its salary cap by releasing Wagner. The Rams inked the six-time All-Pro to a five-year, $50 million deal.

“I’m guilty, too, because I didn’t want it to happen,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. I wanted Bobby to stay with us forever, and so I kept encouraging John, ‘Let’s see what all the options could possibly be so maybe there’s a way out that we don’t have to do this.’ So each day was crucial as we were drawing closer to it. And then really, it seemed like when Russell’s news went out, then everything hit the fan kind of thing. We were supposed to meet with Bobby a couple of days after that, and the timing just didn’t work out right. I regret that we didn’t do a better job timing-wise.

“I don’t know how he heard. You all were talking about it left and right, and then your articles were all over the internet and everything about [the possibility of Wagner being released], so the suggestions were out. But … it’s a hard deal. It’s really hard.”

Bobby Wagner Already Comfortable Alongside New Teammates

But as one door closes, another one opens. And this one gives Wagner the chance to play alongside defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Donald and Ramsey represent two of the best defensive players in the game. The trio hasen’t even shared the field together yet, but have already developed a “special” connection, Wagner said back in April.

“As soon as I got done when the Seahawks released me, I had Aaron Donald hit me up and Jalen Ramsey hit me up,” Wagner said, via Ram Digest. “So they were in communications pretty quick.”