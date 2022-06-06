Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay Had a Lombardi Trophy Cake at His Wedding

After the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI, head coach Sean McVay’s fiancé Veronika Khomyn posted that “victory tastes pretty damn good!”

At McVay and Khomyn’s wedding this past weekend in Los Angeles, the newlyweds had a Lombardi Trophy-shaped cake. In an Instagram story, McVay is taking a big ol’ bite out of the cake in a white tuxedo.

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager got an invite to the wedding, and he was on Good Morning Football to recap his experience.

The NFL event of the weekend was the McVay wedding in LA.@PSchrags was there and gives us his full recap, including shout-outs to "Dante from the Miami of Ohio crew", a dance floor king, and the catering crew for the sushi setup.



Congrats to Coach and Veronika! pic.twitter.com/bfhmO8vji2 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) June 6, 2022

Schrager spotted notable Rams players Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Andrew Whitworth in attendance. McVay’s “coaching tree” that included Kliff Kingsbury, Matt LeFleur and Brandon Staley were also there.

He said that the food at the wedding included sushi, burrata and a choice of fish or steak for dinner. McVay was the only one seen taking a bite out of the cake. It is unknown if any other guests got to – or wanted to – grab a piece.

Los Angeles Star Seeks New Contract This Offseason

There was obviously no hard feelings for Sean McVay towards Aaron Donald, who is currently seeking a renegotiation of his contract with Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old, seven-time All-Pro signed a six-year, $135 million extension back in 2018. Recently, he has made remarks about how he wants to renegotiate the deal after four seasons. At the time he was the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, but now he is not.

As a guest on the “I Am Athlete” podcast – hosted by former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall – Donald was quite candid.

“It ain’t about the money, but it’s a business at the end of the day,” Donald said. “For me, it’s about winning. I don’t want to play football if I can’t win anyway, so I feel like if I got a real opportunity to win another Super Bowl, then it makes sense to play. But again, it’s still a business. We’ve got to handle the business side of things, and if that wasn’t to get handled … I’ll be fine regardless.”

The Rams’ best chance to take a bite out of back-to-back Super Bowl trophies is to re-sign Donald for whatever he wants.