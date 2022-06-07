Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay Says Odell Beckham Jr. Showed Up, Crashed His Wedding

Leave it to Odell Beckham Jr. to crash a wedding. And not just any wedding, but his NFL coach’s.

As Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay married longtime fiancé Veronika Khomyn over the weekend, he had plenty of guests in attendance. According to Peter Schrager of the NFL Network, who attended the wedding, some notable Rams players and McVay’s coaching friends were there. Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Andrew Whitworth, Kliff Kingsbury, Matt LeFleur were all in attendance. That’s a star-studded lineup.

However, there was one other Los Angeles Rams player – a current free agent – who made a surprise appearance: Odell Beckham Jr. Joining the “I AM ATHLETE” Podcast on Monday, McVay spoke about how he put together his guest list and the fact that Beckham showed up and crashed the wedding.

“So, probably the most stressful thing about this wedding was figuring out, all right, how do you get the guest list right where you don’t have any sort of interruptions or anybody having their feelings hurt unnecessarily because you got good relationships with guys,” McVay said. “So, I just invited the captains from last year’s team and then there was a couple other guys that are retired players that you still have great relationships with.

“I love Odell and so only in Odell’s fashion could he be the wedding crasher at our wedding. So, O showed up, crashed the wedding, and I loved it.”

Beckham – who spent the 2021 season with the Rams – made 65 receptions for 825 yards and seven touchdowns while playing in just eight games. As everyone knows, the wide receiver suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI and has been recovering since. Along with returning to full strength, OBJ has been deciding where he wants to play next season.

McVay made it clear that he wants Beckham back in L.A. – especially since he crashed the wedding.

“You crashed my wedding, you re-sign with the Rams then, man,” McVay told Beckham.

Odell Beckham Jr. Spent Much Time on the Dance Floor

He may be taking it easy while recovering from the ACL tear, but Odell Beckham Jr. still went all-out on the dance floor at Sean McVay’s wedding. As the Rams’ coach shared on the “I AM ATHLETE” Podcast, the wide receiver received plenty of attention throughout the night.

“One of our team doctors was there – he did Odell’s surgery,” McVay said. “Odell was looking smooth on the dance floor and he said, ‘Odell, take it easy man. Let’s slow down.'”

OBJ sure is a character – and we all knew that.