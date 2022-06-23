Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay Will Be Added to Miami University’s ‘Cradle of Coaches’ With a Statue

According to Miami University, alumni Sean McVay is already a living legend. The Los Angeles Rams head coach will be added to the RedHawks’ “Cradle of Coaches” Plaza with a statue outside the stadium.

A few months ago in Super Bowl LVI, the Rams edged the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 23-20. McVay joins Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and former New York Jets head coach Weeb Ewbank as alumni to lead their teams to Super Bowl wins.

Miami University is the first school in the nation to have three alumni win Super Bowl titles as head coaches. Harbaugh and the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII in 2013. Ewbank helped lead the Jets to a 16-7 upset win over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III in 1969.

There are nine other statues outside of the RedHawks’ Yager Stadium, including Paul Brown, Ara Parseghian and Bo Schembechler.

Former Miami University RedHawks in the League

Sean McVay was a wide receiver at Miami University in the mid-2000’s. He graduated from the school in 2008 after recording 39 catches for 312 yards – along with 15 kick returns for 285 yards – during his NCAA playing career in Oxford, Ohio.

He started his coaching career later that year as an offensive assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then, after only ten seasons of coaching experience, McVay earned his first head-coaching job in 2017 with Los Angeles. With his Super Bowl win at age 36, he usurped Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers as the youngest head coach ever to lead his team to the promised land.

“Miami University is proud of Coach Sean McVay and his accomplishments in coaching, including his recent Super Bowl win,” spokeswoman Jessica Rivinus said in a statement. “We are excited to recognize him on campus with a statue in our Cradle of Coaches Plaza.”

Rivinus says the RedHawks are already working with McVay to begin the process of creating and installing the statue. But there is no official timetable for the statue to be erected at this point.

Notable Miami University players in the NFL include longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Brandon Brooks. Both retired following the 2021 season.