Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff on Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘We Would Love to Have Him Back’

Odell Beckham Jr. is no stranger to headlines. Whether it’s for a sensational catch, a familial-based trade request, or the pursuit of the free agent wide receiver, he remains a polarizing character in the NFL.

The defending Super Bowl champion tore his ACL in the big game; his second tear in two seasons in the same knee. Vigorously rehabbing to return to the field in 2022, OBJ left the field in Los Angeles during the Super Bowl as a candidate for the game’s MVP. Now, five months removed from the game, the elite pass-catcher remains unsigned.

Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff blames circumstance, timeline and resources as the three factors prohibiting Odell Beckham Jr’s return to SoFi Stadium in the fall. However, in a recent interview with The Athletic’s “11 Personnel” podcast, Demoff also expressed the team’s desire to keep tabs on the wide receiver’s market.

“He was a baller. We want to try to be able to get him back; would love to work with him every single day,” Demoff said.

However, Los Angeles’ offseason moves lead us to believe otherwise. The Rams inked former Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson to a one-year deal at the beginning of free agency. And just last week, the Super Bowl winners extended the contract of Cooper Kupp – wide receiver extraordinaire and Super Bowl MVP – with a massive three-year deal worth up to $80 million.

There’s no harm in adding a quality receiver to the room, but if it impedes the playing time of a healthier Robinson or third-year receiver Van Jefferson, Odell Beckham Jr’s services might serve a better purpose elsewhere.

Odell Beckham Jr’s Lifestyle Remains Unrivaled

Regardless of OBJ’s next landing spot, the eccentric football player is living his best life. When Rams head coach Sean McVay tied the knot with his bride Veronika Khomyn, Beckham Jr. made certain to make an appearance at the reception inside the Beverly Hills Hotel.

With fellow Super Bowl champion teammates Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Andrew Whitworth in attendance, the receiver seemingly felt good enough to own the dance floor – even without a proper invitation.

Regardless of where the extravagant receiver winds up in 2022, Odell Beckham Jr’s impact on Los Angeles’ Super Bowl is as memorable as his lasting impact on the city’s party scene.