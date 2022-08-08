Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford Provides Update on Injury to Throwing Arm Elbow

Following an injury to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s throwing arm elbow, he recently shared an optimistic update ahead of the 2022 NFL season. With all eyes on Stafford’s injury, the 34-year-old is throwing again and seems to be set to start in Week 1.

Coming off last season’s Super Bowl victory, Stafford is looking to lead the Rams to back-to-back Lombardi trophies. Stafford didn’t participate in any throwing drills or exercises related to his elbow during offseason OTAs. However, the QB did begin throwing for the first time since Super Bowl LVI as training camps opened in late July. While speaking to reporters recently, he gave an update on his throwing arm.

“I don’t know if you guys were watching. I felt like I could make any throw I wanted to today,” Stafford said, according to NFL.com. “I’m just trying to be smart when I get those opportunities to make sure I can come out here, cut it loose, turn it loose like I did today and go from there.”

Although Stafford’s elbow did not require surgery, he’s been nursing the lingering injury for months. Doctors did administer an anti-inflammatory shot, and the Rams have held him back from all throwing activities since this spring. While it looks like Stafford will start the season, uncertainty still surrounds the injury. As of now, it’s not clear how much his elbow will affect his play in 2022.

Head Coach Says Matthew Stafford Looking ‘Really Good’ Following Elbow Injury

While NFL analysts and fans alike are worried about Matthew Stafford’s injury, L.A. Rams head coach Sean McVay is confident his QB will be just fine. McVay and his coaching staff are being cautious with Stafford and giving him a lighter workload during training camp. Yet the 36-year-old head coach recently emphasized that the quarterback should be set for a Week 1 start on September 8th.

“He threw it all over the yard today, looked really good, felt good. We’re very much on track with what we had hoped,” Sean McVay said of Matthew Stafford over the weekend. “The ball was jumping out of his hand, making all types of throws. And so I think he was trying to show you guys that there’s probably not many questions you can ask him either based on how he felt in the way he was throwing it around today.”

While McVay and Stafford’s comments on Saturday downplay the injury, others aren’t as convinced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported it could be more serious – stating Stafford is dealing with severe tendinitis. Considering Matthew Stafford is vital to the success of the Rams’ 2022 season, Rapoport says his “thrower’s elbow” injury is being taken very seriously by the franchise.

For now, McVay says he expects to sleep much better after Stafford’s recent performances in practice. The head coach added that you wouldn’t even know the QB had an elbow issue if you watched him throw.

“I do know this, the way that he looked today, I don’t think you would know that anything was going on,” McVay added. “He felt good. So, I know that I’m going to sleep better tonight.”