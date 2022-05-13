Los Angeles Rams Star Cooper Kupp Sells California Home for $5.3 Million

Cooper Kupp has some extra money in the bank now. A superstar wide receiver for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, Kupp has sold his suburban L.A. home for $5.3 million. That’s a nice chunk of change – and $1 million more than what he paid for the house in the first place.

The house is absolutely amazing. I mean, take a look at it yourself in the tweet below. With 6,893 square feet, the house – which is in Westlake Village – has five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, in addition to a library, gym, pool and spa. That’s more of a vacation home than it is an everyday house you live in.

Cooper Kupp has sold his suburban LA home for $5.3 million — $1 million more than he paid for it last year.



➖ 6,893 sq. ft. in Westlake Village

➖ 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

➖ Library, gym, pool, spa



The Kupps also own a $2.5 million mansion near Portland, Oregon 🏡 pic.twitter.com/C69Amio3yy — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 13, 2022

Kupp’s sold his home, so does that mean he’s leaving the Rams? Not at all. He’s still locked-in with the organization, and he doesn’t appear to want to leave anytime soon. I mean, why would he want to when he’s making an average salary of $15.75 million and living in Los Angeles? You can’t beat it.

While he no longer lives in Westlake Village, I’m sure Kupp is currently looking for another spot in California – and he has plenty of money to work with. Kupp also owns another estate near Portland, Oregon, a property that’s worth $2.5 million. The guy has it made.

While his real estate life is going quite well, Cooper Kupp is also enjoying a standout career with the Los Angeles Rams. While he’s just 28, Kupp has already made a name for himself as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. Everyone knows who he is now, especially after winning the Super Bowl this past season.

Through five seasons with the Rams, Kupp has tallied 5,517 yards and 40 touchdowns. As for last season specifically, Kupp totaled 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. That’ll do.