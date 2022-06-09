Los Angeles Rams Wideout Cooper Kupp Lands Big-Time Contract Extension Worth $75 Million Guaranteed

Cooper Kupp – the reigning Super Bowl MVP and receiving Triple Crown winner – has signed a contract extension that gives him the most guaranteed money of any receiver in NFL history.

The extension is worth $80 million over three years, pushing Kupp’s time in Los Angeles through the 2026 campaign. Kupp’s $75 million guaranteed in the deal eclipses Tyreek Hill’s $72.2 million he got for signing with the Dolphins in March. Added onto the $30 million Kupp is due to earn over the next two seasons, it makes for $110 million over the next five years.

The Rams’ social media accounts posted a selfie video of Kupp and his wife, Anna, with huge smiles.

“Really glad to be coming back to Los Angeles and be here in the long haul,” he said. “This is going to be an incredible ride. Can’t wait to get back at it.”

With new quarterback Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp lit up the league in 2021. He led the NFL in all three major receiving categories – 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns – becoming the fourth player since the 1970 merger to win the Triple Crown.

In Super Bowl LVI that pinned the Rams against the Bengals, Kupp caught eight passes for 92 yards and two scores. He caught the eventual game-winning touchdown with 85 seconds remaining that put Los Angeles ahead of Cincinnati by a score of 23-20. It was the Rams’ first title as a franchise in 22 years.

Kupp tweeted out a graphic late last night that you can read if you squint hard enough. Among other things, it says that he is “grateful for our five first years together..and even more excited by our future!!”

Rams’ Stars on Board for Repeat Try

Kupp is the second Los Angeles star to earn a new contract this week. On Monday, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald restructured his existing deal with the Rams and will earn $95 million in that span. He is the first non-quarterback in league history to make more than $30 per year.

The deal nets Donald $65 million guaranteed over the next two seasons, and then has a $30 player option for 2024. It is expected that he would make a decision to then retire or return for a final season. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the contract renegotiation also includes a no-trade clause.

Los Angeles now has its superstar core locked in for the next few years. Donald is on board through (potentially) 2025, while Kupp and Stafford will be in blue and gold through 2026. The Rams enter the 2022 campaign attempting to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since Tom Brady’s New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005.