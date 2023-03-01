Frisbee-Catching Dog Poops on the Court at Halftime of Louisville Basketball Game

At this point of the season, the only reason to attend a Louisville basketball game is for the halftime entertainment. Nothing has gone right for head coach Kenny Payne this season, sitting in dead last of the ACC. Just when you thought things could not get worse, even the halftime show goes south.

College basketball has a few staple performers across the country. A huge hit anywhere is dogs able to do tricks, especially catching frisbees. Louisville decided to bring one in for Tuesday’s game against Virginia Tech, hoping to dazzle the audience.

Well, right as part of the routine was about to get underway, the dog felt nature calling. A frisbee was about to fly through the air before the dog stopped and decided to use the restroom on the court. You can hear the audible shock from the crowd, as someone rushed over to grab the dog.

The halftime show was over then and there. Poop was still left on the court and picked up before the resumption of the second half.

Louisville’s basketball season summed up by the halftime entertainment. pic.twitter.com/8N3afaSE0p — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) March 1, 2023

Social media exploded, making all kinds of jokes regarding Louisville basketball and their season resembling the dog. Unfortunately, those are a little too spot on. In what was the final men’s basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center this season, there could have not been a more fitting halftime performance.

Louisville, Head Coach Kenny Payne Struggling Through 2022-2023 Season

Dec. 14 was the date of the first Louisville basketball win this season. The Cardinals began the season with a 0-9 record, including losses to Bellarmine and Wright State. ACC play has not been any kinder to Payne, only having two conference wins heading into the season finale against Virginia.

The ACC Tournament will likely be the end of the season, bringing what has been a dreadful one for Louisville. No Power Six program ranks lower in the NET rankings, coming in at No. 310. You have to scroll all the way up to No. 239 in Minnesota to find the next one.

Payne will get back to the drawing board this offseason. The use of the NCAA transfer portal can change things in a heartbeat plus two top-100 players are joining via the 2023 recruiting class. There can be nothing but signs of improvement heading into next season.