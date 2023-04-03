LSU’s Angel Reese Explains Caitlin Clark Taunt After National Championship Win

A large percentage of the conversation about the women’s national championship game between LSU and South Carolina has focused on the taunting aspect of the matchup. Even so, Angel Reese, the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament, had no issues with it considering how Caitlin Clark had been reacting on the court.

Following LSU’s 102-85 win over Iowa in Dallas that claimed the program’s first national championship, Reese and Kim Mulkey joined the ESPN set to talk about the victory. However, while the game was the topic, Reese went right to it when discussing the interactions that she had down the stretch of the game with the Hawkeye star.

"I don't take disrespect lightly."



Angel Reese on her celebration in front of Caitlin Clark. pic.twitter.com/IxrdUz1ae6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

“I was waiting. When I tell you I was waiting, I was waiting,” Angel Reese said.

“Caitlin Clark is a hell of a player for sure. But I don’t take disrespect lightly. And she disrespected Alexis (Morris) and my girls, South Carolina they’re still my SEC girls too, but y’all gonna disrespect them either,” said Reese. “I wanted to pick her pocket, but I had a moment at the end of the game and I was just in my bag, I was in my moment.”

Reese’s shenanigans had it all in the closing minutes of the win in the American Airlines Center. There was a lot of pointing toward her ring finger in reference to the jewelry the Tigers were about to earn. There were also several hand waves in front of her face in reference to John Cena as well as a taunt that Clark had used during Iowa’s earlier win over Louisville in the Elite Eight.

Still, it seems like Clark’s behavior in the Hawkeyes win over South Carolina in the Final Four that really had Angel Reese ready for this one.

In the end, people can think what they want about Angel Reese and her behavior toward Clark before winning the national title. She was unashamed in her decision to go at the Player of the Year afterward. Considering she won the game too, you can mark two wins in the column for Reese and Tigers against Clark and the Hawkeyes.