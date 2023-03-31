It only took 33 seconds for things to go awry in the LSU-Virginia Tech 2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four showdown Friday night.

On their first possession of the game, Hokies senior guard Cayla King’s shot got stuck on the top of the basket. Apparently, a problem none too big for LSU’s cheerleading team to handle. Showing off some crazy balance in the process, one cheerleader hoisted up another to retrieve the ball.

For LSU, hopefully a good sign of things to come.

The Tigers, in just their second season under head coach Kim Mulkey, are playing in their sixth Final Four and first since 2008. Mulkey, meanwhile, is coaching in her fifth, having taken Baylor four times during her 21-year tenure in Waco. The Bears won three national championships under Mulkey (2005, 2012, 2019).

Though the Tigers trail the Hokies, 34-32, at the half, they jumped out to a 16-13 lead in the first quarter.

Mulkey seemed pleased with how they played in the spotlight.

“I thought we did fine,” Mulkey told Holly Rowe of ESPN. “We didn’t help on some screens and we can help. I thought we missed some easy shots, but that’s expect. I think you’ve got two teams that are really trying hard.”

Virginia Tech controlled the glass on the offensive end in the first quarter. The Hokies had nine offensive rebounds, however, LSU also had its share of boards. Mulkey pointed that out during her post-quarter interview.

“They had six offensive boards quickly,” Mulkey said. “Long rebounds that we didn’t get to. I think we’ve gotten a couple missed shots.”

Kim Mulkey Hoping to Lead LSU to 1st National Title

With experience on her side, Mulkey is aiming to do something Sue Gunter, Pokey Chatman and Van Chancellor could not do: bring a national championship to Baton Rouge. To do so, she’ll have to lead a group of players who have never gotten this far in the NCAA Women’s Tournament.

“I’m the only one in our locker room that has done this,” Mulkey said. “But I’m not going to shoot, dribble, pass, guard any of them. So it’s not a matter of what I have done. I look at it this way. It may be their first time to be in this situation, but they’re all seniors. They’re all seniors. It’s the first time for my group to be in this situation as well, and we’re not all seniors.

“So I think they have the edge on experience. All I’m going to do is tweak a thing here or there throughout the course of the game, but it has nothing at all to do with coaching and how long a coach has been somewhere or how many times a coach has been somewhere.”