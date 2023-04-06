The LSU women’s basketball team will be headed to the White House, despite a star player’s feud with the First Lady.

Stream coverage of the 2023 Masters on Paramount+. Watch live!

An LSU spokesperson told CNN that the women’s basketball team, which won the NCAA women’s national title this past Sunday, would head to Washington, D.C. The Tigers “certainly accept an invitation” the spokesperson said.

President Joe Biden invited both the LSU women and UConn men’s basketball teams to a reception at the White House. Both won the NCAA titles on successive days earlier this week. It’s a tradition that probably had its genesis in 1865, when then President Andrew Johnson invited two baseball teams to the White House. Ronald Reagan embraced the idea back in the 1980s, which made a White House visit a must-do for athletes or teams who won national titles or world or Olympic medals.

But Jill Biden drew the ire of LSU forward Angel Reese, who said the First Lady disrespected the Tigers when she suggested that Iowa also be honored. The Hawkeyes, featuring star player Caitlin Clark, lost to LSU by 17 points. Jill Biden was at the game in Dallas. The next day, while speaking in Denver, the First Lady said: “I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

Reese Said Her LSU Basketball Teammates Should Head to the Obamas for a Party

Reese tweeted that the Iowa invitation was a “joke.” She wrote on Instagram “WE NOT COMING. period.” The First Lady’s press secretary clarified that Biden only “intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.” Both the Iowa coach and Clark said the Hawkeyes should not attend, that the stage belonged to the LSU women’s basketball team.

Reese didn’t stop there. She helped ignite a social media storm as the game ended Sunday. Reese taunted Clark with a “You can’t see me” hand sign. Clark had done the same to a Louisville player earlier in the NCAA tournament. Then Reese followed Clark around the court, pointing to her finger, showing that LSU would be wearing the national title ring.

As Reese’s social media following exploded to more than 1 million, thousands of people started discussing the on-court incident. Reese suggested the controversy was about race. LSU’s women’s basketball team is mostly Black, while Iowa’s is majority white.

Then Jill Biden invited Iowa, which prompted Reese to say on the I Am Athlete podcast:

“I don’t accept the apology. Because you said what you said…You can’t go back on certain things that you say. They can have that spotlight. We’ll go to the Obama’s. We’ll go see Michelle, we’ll see Barack.”

Reese added: “I just know if the roles were reversed, they wouldn’t be the same. If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House.”

Reese also suggested that the team already had rejected Jill Biden before Sunday’s game started. She said that the First Lady wanted to speak to LSU in pre-game, but the Tigers turned her down. Reese said that they were mad because Joe Biden didn’t pick them to get out of the second round on his NCAA bracket.