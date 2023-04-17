Kim Mulkey continues to live the good life after bringing a national championship back to Baton Rouge. The LSU women’s basketball coach recently posted a video to social media with her granddaughter, taking a page out of Angel Reese’s book.

Mulkey and her granddaughter gave the camera the “you can’t see me” taunt that Reese made famous near the end of the National Championship Game. Below is the video, which everyone in Baton Rouge absolutely loves:

The fact that @KimMulkey did this (with her grand baby) is why her players love her. 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/SO31II470Q — Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) April 17, 2023

Think she’s still happy about winning that national title?

It’s also a pretty cool show of support to Reese. The Tigers star caught a ton of heat in the days after LSU’s impressive 102-85 win over Iowa in the National Championship Game. Near the end of the contest, Reese taunted Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark with the gesture multiple times.

Many fans called Reese’s actions “classless,” and that she lacked sportsmanship. But the LSU star also garnered a lot of support, even from Clark.

“No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did,” Clark told ESPN. “I’m just one that competes and she competed. I think everybody knew there was going to be a little trash talking the entire tournament. It’s not just me and Angel. So I don’t think she should be criticized, like I said. LSU deserves it. They played so well. Like I said, I’m a big fan of hers.”

Mulkey certainly didn’t have any problem with it. She’s making videos about it weeks after the fact.

Kim Mulkey Carves Out Spot Among All-Time Greats

Kim Mulkey turned LSU’s women’s basketball program into a national champion in just two short years. The Tigers won just nine games during the 2020-21 season and raised the trophy following an impressive 2022-23 campaign.

LSU ended the season with a 34-2 record and scored 102 points to close out the season and defeat Iowa. That title was the fourth of Mulkey’s career, giving her the third-most in women’s college basketball history, behind Geno Auriemma (11) and Pat Summitt (eight).

Mulkey spent a bulk of her career building Baylor into a dynasty, winning three titles during her run from 2000-21. She also led the Bears to 12 Big 12 regular season titles and 11 conference tournament crowns in two decades with the program.

After leaving Baylor, Mulkey led LSU to a 26-6 record during the 2021-22, season a significant improvement from the previous year. This year, the Tigers did the unthinkable.

Mulkey now owns a 692-112 record which mounts to a .861 winning percentage.