LSU Corner Sevyn Banks Carted Off Field After Serious Injury on Opening Kickoff of Auburn Game

With all of the college football and NFL world focused on nasty hits to the head, Sevyn Banks of LSU goes down after a rough play. Banks would be put on a stretcher and carted off the field. He was also called for targeting on the play. Players looked worried as medical personnel worked on him.

The injury happened during the opening kickoff. Refs say that Sevyn Banks hit the return man with the crown of his helmet on the tackle. It shows that it isn’t just the offensive player that can get hurt during these plays.

LSU DB Sevyn Banks was carted off the field fully strapped to the stretcher… and the refs call him for targeting. Don't think I've ever seen that before. https://t.co/5kVlyBFW30 pic.twitter.com/plKMUkXvSI — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 1, 2022

The defensive player was more than shaken up on the play. We will be waiting for more updates.

It seemed like even the Auburn fans were a little upset about the penalty being added at the end. However, when targeting occurs the refs have to at least look at it. A penalty is a penalty. Sevyn Banks was a talented player out of high school that originally played at Ohio State.

After transferring to LSU he made a bit of a change to his game and was having a good season so far. This was tough to see. No one wants to see any kind of injury happen on the field but when it’s an apparent head or neck injury it makes it all the more serious.