LSU Fan Offers Alabama’s Nick Saban $5,000 ‘to Retire or Come Back to LSU’

Nick Saban is one of the best college football coaches in the history of the sport. Love him or hate him, there’s no arguing that. From his time spent at LSU and Alabama, Saban has built powerhouses and won at an extremely high level. Even at 70 years old, the coach is still enjoying much success with the Crimson Tide – and that shouldn’t change anytime soon.

Because of how much he’s won at Alabama, non-Tide fans are ready for him to retire. However, that’s not going to happen anytime soon – at least no one thinks it will. For Saban’s SEC rivals, they are all tired of losing to him and his Alabama teams. Among those schools is LSU, where Saban coached from 2000-04. Apparently a young Tigers fan has offered him some money to hang up his headset and call it a career.

While speaking at an event on Thursday, Saban shared a hilarious story about something that happened earlier in the week. As he was in Destin, Florida for the SEC’s spring meetings, Saban said he was approached by a LSU fan. Well, it turns out that the kid – who is reportedly a junior in high school – made Saban an offer of $5,000 to stop coaching.

“He made an offer for me to retire or come back to LSU – one or the other,” Saban said. “But I think LSU has a good coach. They have a lot of good players. We’ve had a lot of competitive games with them, and I’m sure it’ll be no different in the future.”

Although it was a unique offer by the LSU fan, Saban will make a base salary of $9.1 million for the 2022 season at Alabama. He certainly won’t be going back to LSU – or retiring.

Saban Is Focused on Coaching His Team, Not Feuding with Jimbo Fisher

While in Destin, Florida for the SEC’s spring meetings, Nick Saban made it clear that he is no longer feuding with Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher. The Alabama head man said that he’s ready to move on from the situation and focus on getting his team ready for the upcoming season.

“I didn’t really say that anybody did anything wrong,” Saban said. “OK, and I’ve said everything I’m going to say about this. I should have never mentioned any individual institutions as I’ve said that before. I have no problem with Jimbo.”

Just like Saban did, Fisher also said that the ordeal with his former boss is “over with” and “we’re done talking about it.”