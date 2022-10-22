WATCH: LSU Fans Storm the Field After Impressive Upset Over No. 7 Ole Miss

Chaos in Baton Rouge. Fans wearing the purple and gold stormed the field at Tiger Stadium after LSU posted an impressive 45-20 upset win over No. 7 Ole Miss.

The field was covered from end to end to celebrate the Tigers’ big victory, which puts them at 6-2 on the season. At one time, Brian Kelly’s squad trailed Ole Miss 17-3, making the comeback even more impressive.

LSU fans all over the field after their upset of #7 Ole Miss 🐯



The loss for Ole Miss was the first of the season. They entered the contest with a perfect 7-0 record and hopes of potentially winning the SEC West.

That’s obviously still a possibility, but it’s a pretty crowded division. LSU, Ole Miss and Alabama now each have one loss in conference play — making things really interesting heading into the final weekend of October.

It’s been quite a turnaround for Kelly’s team, which lost the season opener to Florida State. Looks like fans have built some trust and belief in their new head coach.

LSU Joins Tennessee in the Field-Storming Party

Another upset win, another field storming. Fans in Baton Rouge couldn’t be contained after a 45-20 win over No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday. It looked pretty similar to what we saw last weekend in Knoxville.

No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 3 Alabama 52-49 at Neyland Stadium, ending a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide. It was an unbelievable scene, as a sea of orange flooded the field.

Players and coaches celebrated with the Outsider Cigar. Fans tore down the goalposts — which eventually landed in the Tennessee River. A lot of emotion came out after the game.

We didn’t see anything quite that crazy in Baton Rouge this weekend, but it was still a cool scene. Just another reminder that college football is beautifully unique.