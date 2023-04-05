Angel Reese Says LSU Wouldn’t Let Jill Biden Into Locker Room Before National Championship Game

LSU’s women’s basketball team has received a ton of attention following their national championship win over Iowa. Tigers forward Angel Reese’s taunting of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark with her own celebration became a trending topic on social media. First Lady Jill Biden caught some flack for trying to invite both participating teams to the White House. And now the plot thickens between Reese and Biden.

Reese made a recent appearance on I Am Athlete’s ‘Paper Route’ with Brandon Marshall and Ashley Nicole Moss, and revealed a new detail about the First Lady. Biden was present at the national championship game and was supposed to visit both teams in their respective locker rooms before the game, but according to Reese, the Tigers denied that offer.

“She was supposed to come to our locker room and go to Iowa’s locker room. I don’t know if she talked to them. I don’t know if she did,” Reese said. “But we said we didn’t want to. We didn’t want her coming into the locker room.”

The Tigers motive for not having a visit from the First Lady prior to the game could have been a matter of focus, as they were mentally preparing for the biggest and most important game of their season on a national stage. But according to Reese, the bracket that her husband and president of the United State Joe Biden made before the tournament played a role in that decision.

“I think Joe Biden had put somebody else to win the national championship,” Reese said. “He didn’t even put us on his bucket to get out of Baton Rouge, so I was like, bet… I think that he said we were going to lose to Michigan or something.”

President Biden had Villanova winning the women’s tournament and LSU losing in the second round. But the Tigers got the last laugh when the confetti was falling Sunday.

Reese Doubles Down

Reese’s comments followed her public disapproval of the First Lady inviting both LSU and Iowa to the White House. Reese called Biden’s proposition a joke via Twitter, and stood by her statement on ‘Paper Route.’

“That was from the heart, that was from the mind, that was what it was in the moment,” Reese said. “As soon as that happened, we hit the group chat, like, what’re we doing? Are y’all trying to go? … We made a lot of phone calls and that’s why she wants to come and apologize. I’m not going to lie to you, because I don’t accept her apology… I said what I said… You felt like they [Iowa] should’ve came because of sportsmanship, they can have that spotlight. We’ll go to the Obamas. We’ll see Michelle, we’ll see Barack.”

After Biden made her comments, her spokesperson Vanessa Valdivia issued a statement saying they were intended to applaud female athletes. But Reese believes that if the roles were reversed and LSU would have lost, the Tigers would not have gotten a White House invitation.