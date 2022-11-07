LSU’s Overtime Win Over Alabama Registered Two Earthquakes on Seismographs

LSU shocked the college football world on Saturday with its upset over the then-No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tigers won in shocking fashion in overtime, when Jayden Daniels connected with Mason Taylor on a two-point conversion.

Fans first celebrated the touchdown against the Tide in overtime. Then, they celebrated the gutsy two-point conversion call by Brian Kelly that gave the Tigers the victory.

Now, the university reports that both celebration moments triggered movement on a campus seismograph.

“LSU fans shook the Earth AGAIN!” their account wrote in a tweet which includes pictures of the graph.

“At 10:03 pm Saturday night in Death Valley, @LSUfootball scored a touchdown in overtime. At 10:06, the Tigers scored the game-winning 2-point conversion. BOTH moments registered on our @LSUscience seismograph!”

The small earthquake caused by the fans reminded many of the legendary “Earthquake Game” from 1988.

In that game, LSU defeated then No. 4-ranked Auburn 7-6 in a game that also registered on the campus seismograph.

In 1988, LSU upset No. 4 Auburn. The impromptu celebration that set off the seismograph when LSU scored the winning touchdown late in the game led to the contest becoming known as “The Earthquake Game.”

However, this past Saturday night, the Tigers beat Alabama 32-31 and jumped up to No. 7 in the rankings.

LSU Topples Alabama in Death Valley on Saturday Night

LSU, now 7-2, sent Alabama back to Tuscaloosa with a 7-2 record and a No. 10 ranking.

Head coach Brian Kelly made an incredibly bold call in overtime that fortunately paid off. The game was tied 24-24 at the start of overtime. Alabama promptly scored, but LSU didn’t let it deter them.

LSU responded immediately to an Alabama score on the legs of quarterback Jayden Daniels. However, Kelly decided he wanted to have one last do-or-die play. Daniels snapped the ball, rolled left, and tossed the ball to freshman tight end Mason Taylor, who snagged the ball around the goal line.

Then, all hell broke loose as the fans rushed the field, the second time in three weeks it’s happened following Tennessee’s upset of the Crimson Tide.

However, just a few months removed from a Week 1 loss to Florida State in New Orleans, LSU suddenly controls its destiny in the SEC West during Kelly’s first year at the helm.

Jayden Daniels figures a big part in Kelly’s rapid success. The Arizona State transfer has guided the Tigers to seven wins in their last eight. In Saturday’s victory over the Crimson Tide, Daniels completed 22-of-32 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 95 yards on the ground on 18 carries with a score, proving that he’s a dynamic playmaker as both a thrower and runner.