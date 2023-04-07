LSU Star Angel Reese Clarifies Stance on White House Visit After Jill Biden Controversy

Angel Reese changed her mind about attending a White House reception, organized to honor LSU women’s basketball NCAA championship.

The Tigers star also appeared to have ended her feud with Jill Biden. The First Lady drew the ire of Reese’s when Jill Biden said she’d tell her husband to also include Iowa, who lost to LSU.

Angel Reese was a special guest on ESPNU’s K-Shawn, JWill and Max radio show early Friday morning. One of the first questions asked by the hosts was whether she’d attend the White House festivities. She said she would because she’s a team player.

“I mean, it would look crazy for me not to be there, for one,” Angel Reese said. “And then, for two, I think going back home to the DMV (Washington, D.C. metro area). You don’t really get those chances often. So just being able to go back with the team and just following along with my coaches, since they have the best interest for me.”

But earlier this week, Angel Reese had plenty to say. The First Lady had attended the NCAA championship game in person at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The next day, Jill Biden made an appearance in Denver. She applauded both teams, LSU and Iowa, in the title game.

“I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.” Social media had distinct reactions. Jill Biden was either the grandmotherly teacher wanting to love the whole class. Or she was the woman who disrespected a group of young Black women by inviting another mostly white team in the Hawkeyes.

Angel Reese first called Biden’s comments a “joke.” Then she wrote on Instagram “WE NOT COMING. period.” The First Lady’s press secretary issued a clarification, saying only LSU will receive an invitation.

Reese referred to the statement as an apology. She said “I don’t accept the apology. Because you said what you said…You can’t go back on certain things that you say. They can have that spotlight. We’ll go to the Obamas. We’ll go see Michelle, we’ll see Barack.”

Reese also added: “I just know if the roles were reversed, they wouldn’t be the same. If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House.” The LSU star also talked of how the team kept the First Lady out of their lockerroom in pre-game because her husband didn’t pick them in his March Madness bracket.

At mid-week, the school honored the LSU Tigers with a parade in Baton Rouge. Angel Reese rode in an orange corvette as she waved to the crowd. She also did the “You can’t see me” wave she used to taunt Iowa star Caitlin Clark. That same day, an LSU athletic department spokesperson told CNN that the Tigers “certainly (would) accept an invitation” to the White House.

Coach Kim Mulkey also indicated the Tigers planned to head to Washington, D.C. for the reception. President Joe Biden plans to honor both LSU and men’s champion UConn. Mulkey last took a team to the White House in 2019. That’s when she won her third NCAA title as coach of Baylor.