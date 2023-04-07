LSU Star Angel Reese Responds to Caitlin Clark After Iowa Star Defends Her Amid Controversy

Angel Reese says she’s got nothing but love for Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. The LSU star, five days after her team beat Iowa for the NCAA title, finally gave her thoughts in regards to her rival.

Reese probably did need to talk about Clark, given an incident that happened between the two in the final moments of the LSU-Iowa national title game threatened to overshadow everything.

With LSU up by 17 points, Angel Reese flashed a “You can’t see me” hand sign to Clark as she told her “this isn’t no one man show.” Then she briefly followed Clark around on court as Reese kept pointing to her finger. That move was to show Reese, not Clark, would be showing off some national title jewelry. Clark is known as a trash talker. And she’d done the “You can’t see me” sign to a Louisville opponent earlier in the NCAA tournament. However, Clark didn’t appear to say anything directly to Reese during the game.

ANGEL REESE HIT CAITLIN CLARK WITH THE "YOU CAN'T SEE ME" 👀 pic.twitter.com/Zj3mqIzkk9 — ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2023

Nearly 10 million fans watched the NCAA women’s title game. It was the largest ever TV audience for the women’s title game. Yet with all that attention on the game, the trash talking was the sizzling hot topic on social media.

Angel Reese appeared on ESPNU’s K-Shawn, JWill and Max radio show early Friday morning to talk all things LSU women’s basketball. The most obvious question was to explain her thoughts on Clark.

“Man, people don’t realize, me and her have never had beef,” Angel Reese told the hosts. “We played against each other for so long and she’s a great player. I love playing against Caitlin. And I feel like me and her are the face of women’s basketball at the college level, right now. So, just being able to have that and her come out and say that was great for us.”

Angel Reese also said she would go with her fellow LSU teammates to a White House reception to recognize the women for their NCAA title. Earlier in the week, she called out First Lady Jill Biden and said the Tigers would be a no-show. It was all because Jill Biden mentioned that she’d love for her husband to invite both LSU and Iowa.

“I mean, it would look crazy for me not to be there, for one,” Angel Reese said. “And then, for two, I think going back home to the DMV (Washington, D.C. metro area) you don’t really get those chances often. So just being able to go back with the team and just following along with my coaches, since they have the best interest for me.”

Meanwhile, Clark’s first public comments once she got back to Iowa was how much she respected Reese and asked that fans not disrespect her LSU rival.

“No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did,” Clark told ESPN. “I’m just one that competes and she competed. I think everybody knew there was going to be a little trash talking the entire tournament. It’s not just me and Angel. So I don’t think she should be criticized, like I said. LSU deserves it. They played so well. Like I said, I’m a big fan of hers.”