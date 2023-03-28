LSU Student Arrested for Stealing $1,500 Worth of Beer From Tiger Stadium

College students will resort to desperate measures when they’re out of beer. Down at LSU, a handful of “college-age males” raided Tiger Stadium in an effort to quench their thirst.

According to WBRZ, the LSU Police Department arrested 19-year-old Adam Tilotta for stealing approximately $1,500 worth of beer from Tiger Stadium over the weekend. He didn’t act alone, as police documents indicate that he was with a “group of college-age males.”

Multiple individuals were seen by LSU PD carrying cases of beer around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. When police approached, the group fled the scene and couldn’t be located.

That watchful eye in the sky — and not the one painted at midfield of Tiger Stadium — helped police identify the culprit. Per the report, security cameras captured the individuals loading cases of beer into a truck. LSU PD located the vehicle owned by Tilotta at a dorm.

When police searched his room, they found the missing cases of beer. Tilotta admitted to stealing the brews and he was arrested on one count of simple burglary.

Hey, we’ve all been there, haven’t we? When the night’s not over and you run out of beer, you’ll go to extreme measures to secure a few more brews while in college. But it’s probably best to avoid stealing it.

Speaking of Bad Ideas at LSU …

While we’re on the subject of dumb ideas at LSU, can we get into the wardrobe choice of Tigers’ women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey for a second? While she’s traditionally unique with her outfits on the sideline, her Sweet Sixteen choice was a tad over-the-top.

And by “tad,” we mean “incredibly” over the top.

Mulkey’s jacket for LSU’s Sweet Sixteen game against Utah was a mixture of Easter meets flamingo meets Ric Flair. That’s the best way to describe it with words. Here’s the photo:

Kim Mulkey look’s like she would not attend a brunch if there was some one there dressed exactly like her reading to children pic.twitter.com/ASxYEwVXf7 — PFT Commenter(DC Defenders 6-0) (@PFTCommenter) March 24, 2023

It has to be hard to be taken seriously while wearing that. But, apparently, the players loved it. And it wasn’t too distracting for LSU, with the Tigers winning a 66-63 contest over the Utes to advance to the Elite Eight.

“We already told her this is probably her best fit,” LSU star Ladazhia Williams said.

“This is one of her best ones,” fellow Tigers star Angel Reese added. “The whole staff … they’re all fly so nobody be lacking. They always try to outdo each other.”

Mulkey also explained that she’s not always the one selecting her gameday gear.

“I’m 60 years old. I do not go pick these things out,” she said. “Look, we’re from Louisiana: We like sparkles we like diamonds we like Mardi Gras we like to eat and we like to party.”

Sideline attire aside, Mulkey and LSU are having one heck of a tournament run. After defeating Utah in the Sweet Sixteen, the Tigers posted a 54-42 victory over Miami to advance to the Final Four.

LSU plays Virginia Tech in the Final Four on Friday, March 31. We can’t wait to see what kind of outfit Mulkey rolls with for that game.