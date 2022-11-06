LSU Topples Alabama in Death Valley, College Football World Goes Nuts

It’s a party down in the Bayou as No. 10 LSU (7-2) defeated No. 6 Alabama (7-2), 32-31, in Death Valley Saturday night.

Head coach Brian Kelly — in case you forgot — knows a thing or two about coaching. He had to be bold as the game went into overtime tied at 24, and bold he was. After LSU responded immediately to an Alabama score on the legs of quarterback Jayden Daniels, Kelly decided he’d had enough with the extra period of play. A disorganized Alabama defense had no answer for Kelly’s two-point conversion call which resulted in a game-winning reception from freshman tight end Mason Taylor.

LSU TAKES DOWN ALABAMA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1zEG4MN312 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) November 6, 2022

And that, as Mel McDaniel sang, is a “Louisiana Saturday Night.”

Just like that, two teams have rushed the field on Alabama within the past few weeks. Tennessee did it first and LSU followed, though the Tigers’ victory was far more from expected. Just two months removed from a Week 1 loss to Florida State in New Orleans, LSU suddenly controls its destiny in the SEC West in Kelly’s first year at the helm.

His quarterback may have something to do with that as Daniels, the Arizona State transfer, has guided the Tigers to seven wins in their last eight. In the win over the Crimson Tide, Daniels completed 22-of-32 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. He added 95 yards on the ground on 18 carries with a score.

Fans Stunned LSU Upsets Alabama in First Year Under Brian Kelly

One man who is very happy is rapper Lil Wayne, who shared his thoughts of LSU’s victory on Twitter.

“Roll tide??????? Nahhhh roll one tf up for dem Tigers!!!!!!!!” Lil Wayne wrote. “It’s up!!! We litty. Lidia!!!! LilWeezyana State University lil bih!!!!!!!! Hope Brian use his southern accent at the podium!!!”

While LSU will have to run the table — and that includes winning the SEC Championship — to reach the College Football Playoff, one thing is for certain: it won’t include Alabama this season. And that is something the program’s detractors have been waiting to say aloud.

Oh, and by the way, Notre Dame routed No. 4 Clemson, 35-14, in South Bend on the same night Kelly and the Tigers pulled off their upset of Alabama. Anybody see that coming?

“Brian Kelly beats Nick Saban on the same night Notre Dame routs Clemson,” one Twitter user wrote. “Imagine reading that sentence one year ago.”