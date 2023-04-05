LSU’s Angel Reese Threatens to Decline White House Invite After Jill Biden’s Comments

Angel Reese still is irritated with First Lady Jill Biden and the LSU star now says she’s unsure of whether she’ll attend a celebratory reception at the White House.

We’re now going on day four of a multi-layered controversy that started at the end of LSU’s dominating win over Iowa in the NCAA women’s basketball championship game. Reese taunted Iowa star Caitlin Clark, who is an acknowledged trash talker. Reese’s taunt lasted several moments as she followed Clark, first flashing an “I can’t see you” hand sign. As Clark kept ignoring her, Reese kept pointing at her ring finger. After the game, Reese sprinted over to the team bench and flashed a loser hand sign to Iowa fans. She shared a photo of her doing so.

Social media immediately went crazy, with sides dividing over whether Reese was right to taunt Clark, or whether it was unsportsmanlike behavior. Nearly 10 million people watched the game, so there were lots of animated opinions.

Meanwhile, here’s how Jill Biden got in Angel Reese’s crosshairs. The First Lady attended the game in Dallas. Then on Monday, Biden made an appearance in Colorado and raved about the game she watched the day before.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House; we always do,” Biden said. “So, we hope LSU will come — but, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come too, because they played such a good game.”

After reading the Jill Biden comments, Angel Reese tweeted that it was “a joke.” Within a day, Clark and her coach both said the Hawkeyes had no place at a champions reception. The First Lady’s press secretary clarified that the invitation was only for LSU. Then Reese gave an interview to the “I Am Athlete’s “Paper Route” podcast. Former NFL player Brandon Marshall asked Reese whether she’d attend.

“We’re gonna see,” she said. “I don’t know.”

Angel Reese Said She Doesn’t Think Jill Biden Would Invite LSU If Tigers Lost

Angel Reese said Jill Biden would not have extended the same invite if the situation was reversed.

“If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House,” Angel Reese said of Jill Biden. “Remember she made a comment about how both teams should be invited because of sportsmanship. I’m like, ‘Are you saying that because of what I did?’

“Stuff like that bothers me because you are a woman at the end of the day, white, black, Mexican, it doesn’t matter,” Reese said. “You’re supposed to be standing behind us before anything.”

Then Reese suggested that the Obamas should host a party for LSU. Former President Barack Obama did send a tweet congratulating the Tigers. But there was no party mentioned.

“You felt like they (Iowa) should’ve came because of sportsmanship, they can have that spotlight,” she said. “We’ll go to the Obamas. We’ll see Michelle, we’ll see Barack.”

The White House tradition of inviting athletes and teams dates back to 1865. That’s when President Andrew celebrated both the Brooklyn Atlantics and Washington Nationals. They were amateur baseball squads. The first NCAA champion invited to the White House was the Indiana men’s basketball team back in 1976.

Ronald Reagan embraced bringing sports stars and teams to the White House back in the 1980s. Obama started hosting one large reception for all NCAA championship teams. The Bidens even hosted 600 Olympians, whether they won a medal or not, back in the summer of 2022.

So although Angel Reese is mad at Jill Biden at the thought of inviting Iowa, there are no specific rules on who is asked to the presidential party.