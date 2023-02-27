WATCH: Luka Doncic Makes A Young Fan’s Dream Come True in Amazing Fashion

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic showed how awesome NBA fame can be as he surprised one young fan at the All-Star Game in a special way. A young fan of the NBA named Chase had lost lost both his hands and legs due to illness. TikTok star Isaiah Garza then helped do something incredible for Chase when he heard his story.

In a wonderful moment for Chase, his classmates surprised him with a cheer and the reveal that he would be going to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. Not finished there, Garza also arranged a meeting with his favorite NBA player — Luka Doncic.

Garza had Doncic come meet Chase at the players’ hotel, and as he took his blindfold off the young man nearly ran out of the building in excitement.

Chase, a young fan who lost his hands and legs, had his dream come true when he met Luka 💙🥺



Luka Doncic gives incredibly special moment to fan

Doncic not only did a meet-and-greet to remember for Chase’s whole life, he brought plenty of swag. Carrying bags full of gear, Doncic hooked up Chase with jerseys, shirts and shoes. Doncic then signed a jersey for him and revealed the next part of the surprise — an invite to his pre-All-Star Game practice and to attend the game itself as his guest.

The video then showed Luka signed one of his prosthetic legs, capping off one of the best moments of the season. Doncic’s smile as he got to use his status as a basketball superstar is an image that will certainly keep him a fan-favorite in the league for a long time.

The opportunity to pair NBA stardom with fan interactions will never get old, especially during All-Star Weekend. The 23-year-old Slovenian star will have plenty of options to continue doing life-changing things in the future as part of his charity, The Luka Doncic Foundation. The foundation’s message says they’re focused on “improving the health and well-being of children through play.”