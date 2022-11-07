Luke Bryan Among ManningCast Guests for Saints-Ravens Monday Night Football

Who’s ready for another edition of the ManningCast? The alternative broadcast for ESPN’s Monday Night Football returns this week. Peyton and Eli Manning welcome a star-studded guest list, headlined by country music star Luke Bryan.

On Monday afternoon, ESPN revealed the three guests for the ManningCast’s coverage of New Orleans Saints–Baltimore Ravens Monday Night Football game. Bryan will be the only non-football guy to make an appearance on this week’s show.

Along with Bryan, the Manning brothers welcome Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to the show. It should be a lot of fun for NFL fans this week.

Luke, Sean, and Kirko 😎



The ManningCast continues to grow in popularity among NFL fans. It’s an awesome alternative broadcast to ESPN’s traditional coverage, offering great guests, tremendous in-depth analysis and plenty of humor.

Monday night’s ManningCast airs on ESPN 2. The game between New Orleans and Baltimore will start at 7:15 p.m. CT.

A Busy Week for Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan has become a frequent guest during ESPN productions. His appearance on the ManningCast for Monday Night Football comes just a few days after he served as the special guest picker for College GameDay.

Bryan, a known UGA fan, traveled to Athens over the weekend for the premier matchup between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia. He was about the only one on set to have faith in the defending national champs, too.

On the show, Bryan picked the Dawgs to take down the Vols. Georgia didn’t disappoint, cruising to a 27-13 victory at Sanford Stadium to improve to 9-0 on the year. UGA will likely earn the No. 1 spot in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings.

We’re sure Bryan will bring up his prediction — and the fact that the Dawgs are 9-0 — during his appearance on the ManningCast Monday night.