Luke Bryan Explains Giving Tim Tebow’s Heisman the Georgia Treatment on Monday Night ManningCast

Luke Bryan charmed his way through his time on the ManningCast during Monday Night Football. The country music star called plays and told stories.

And one of the stories involved Tim Tebow and the Heisman Trophy won by the former Florida Gator star way back in 2007. Bryan and Tebow are friends. And Tebow auctions off his Heisman for charitable causes. Bryan’s wife, Caroline, had a bit too much wine, Luke said, and paid for the trophy.

The story takes a turn. As most folks know, Bryan is a huge Georgia Bulldog fan. So he couldn’t let a trophy won by a Gator sit in his house without a big helping of Georgia taunting. So Bryan called country radio host Bobby Bones and asked to borrow his bulldog. Then Bryan smeared some peanut butter on the trophy so that the bulldog could lick it off.

What do you think Outsiders? Good Georgia burn? We think so.

.@lukebryan had a bulldog lick peanut butter off of @TimTebow's Heisman during Georgia-Florida week 😭



📺: ManningCast on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/05VhBjbnDt — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2022

Luke Bryan Still Had More Stories (and Jokes) to Tell

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning were working on their comedy routine for later this week. The two friends are co-hosting the CMA Awards from Nashville, Wednesday night.

Bryan kicked off the ManningCast appearance by rubbing in the score of a certain football game. Recall who the Georgia Bulldogs played Saturday. That’s Tennessee, the previous No. 1 of the College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia had a relatively easy time with the Volunteers at Sanford Stadium. Bryan worked as the guest picker for ESPN’s College Football GameDay show Saturday morning.

Peyton asked him “Luke, are you surprised I asked you?” Then Bryan quipped “you got to let me come on here. But Peyton, you gotta take that medicine, take that medicine.” Bryan also shared that January’s national championship impacted his ability to sing. He screamed so loud and so long for the Bulldogs that he lost his voice. His wife placed him on vocal rest. He said that 12 days later, he still was having issues.

A younger Luke Bryan (this was in 2013) cheered on his Georgia Bulldogs. (Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

And there were more stories. The Mannings played a montage of Luke Bryan falling off stage. Apparently, that’s a thing.

“Let’s just say I have like 20 stitches from those falls,” Bryan said. “No ACL tears, no meniscus tears, no hip replacements. When I fall, the alcohol loosens my body.”