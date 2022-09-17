Luke Combs Brutally Roasts Texas A&M on ‘College GameDay’ as Guest Picker

This week, College GameDay made its way to a rather unexpected venue in Appalachian State, whose football team defeated Texas A&M in a shocking upset just last week. To make matters more embarrassing for Texas A&M, they paid App State for the game.

So, not only did App State walk away with an impressive victory under their belts but a cool $1.5 million from the Aggies as well.

Every week, College GameDay features a guest picker to make their guesses at the winners of the day’s college football games. And who better to represent the Boone, North Carolina, school than country star and App State alum Luke Combs?

“Jimbo, Texas A&M … I appreciate the million and a half dollar donation to my alma mater.”



😂 @lukecombs pic.twitter.com/zy0IYfMe5j — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 17, 2022

When it came time to choose between Miami and Texas A&M, Luke Combs made a hilarious pick. Fresh off the victory over Texas A&M, the App State alum couldn’t help but rub it in a little, choosing Texas A&M over Miami.

While declaring his pick, Luke Combs was sure to thank both the school and their head coach, Jimbo Fisher, for the “million and a half dollar donation” to his alma mater.

The crowd went wild following the comical pick as the GameDay hosts burst into laughter, Lee Corso exclaiming, “That was good!” while Pat McAfee applauded in the next seat.

Fans online enjoyed the comment as well, praising the country star for his GameDay performance. “This has me screaming!!!!” one fan wrote. “Easily the best person they’ve had yet,” another said. “Luke Combs was amazing on College GameDay,” added a third.