Luke Combs Looks Like a Total Badass Arriving at ‘College GameDay’: VIDEO

Following their huge upset win over No. 6 Texas A&M last weekend, ESPN’s College GameDay traveled to Boone, North Carolina for giant killer Appalachian State’s next home game this afternoon. As a diehard fan who attended App State, country star Luke Combs wasn’t going to miss out on the festivities.

After performing in Green Bay, Wisconsin only 12 hours prior, the country singer arrived in Boone ahead of today’s game against Troy University. During the College Gameday broadcast, cameras showed Luke Combs getting off a private jet to come to the show. The “Beautiful Crazy” singer is taking a day off between touring to get back to Boone where he’s making an appearance as today’s celebrity guest picker.

12 hours ago he was on stage in Green Bay, now he's in Boone‼️



Welcome to CGD, @lukecombs 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QR9RockTy3 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 17, 2022

College GameDay typically welcomes a celebrity who either went to school or grew up as a fan of the university’s football team where they film live on location each week. Following App State’s huge upset over the Aggies, Luke Combs was an easy choice to join the panel this Saturday. Along with GameDay co-hosts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Rece Davis, Combs will pick his favorites to win some of the biggest college football matchups of the weekend.

On Thursday morning, the college football pre-game show announced that Luke Combs would join the program.

“We’re hyped for this one,” College GameDay wrote on Twitter. “North Carolina native Luke Combs is our guest picker at App State!”

It’s going to be a quick trip for the country star who is due back in Green Bay later tonight. He’s scheduled to perform on back-to-back nights at the Resch Center, including Friday and Saturday nights. It’s looking like it’ll be a whirlwind 24 hours for the singer, but well worth it for the Mountaineers fan.

Luke Combs Is Currently On the Road, Recently Announced 2023 World Tour

As mentioned, Luke Combs is currently on the road as part of his ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour. His 2022 tour kicked off on Labor Day weekend and lasts until mid-December. He’s performing twice in most cities he’s stopping in, including Green Bay this weekend.

However, Combs also just announced plans for his next trek and he’ll be taking his show around the globe. Last week, the country singer’s social media team posted the big announcement revealing the dates and locations for his 2023 world tour.

The announcement also revealed Luke Combs’ opening acts for the 16-country, 35-concert tour. Special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb are named openers for part of the tour. Additionally, later in the trek, fans will see Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman as support for his shows.

3 continents. 16 countries. 35 concerts. This is my 2023 World Tour!⁰⁰Join/login to my fan club at https://t.co/RzSYEvromx to receive pre-sale info (info also emailed to members).



Tickets will go on sale to the public next Friday, September 16. pic.twitter.com/qJlBHlhSx8 — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) September 8, 2022

After his current tour comes to an end, Combs will take a well-deserved break from the road. But things will kick back into high gear in late March as the world tour begins with further appearances throughout America. He’ll play a pair of concerts in Canada before continuing the tour in the States. Then in August, he’ll head overseas for three months and will end the tour in London, England in mid-October.

Tickets just went on sale for the 2023 world tour yesterday on Friday, September 16. Visit Luke Combs’ website for further tour details and more ticket info.