Luke Knox, Former Ole Miss Linebacker and Younger Brother of NFL’s Dawson, Dead at Age 22

FIU Athletics announced the death of linebacker Luke Knox on Thursday morning. He was only 22 years old. Knox had transferred to play for the Panthers this offseason after four years at Ole Miss.

We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program.



We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/07tHUiBByj — FIU Athletics (@FIUAthletics) August 18, 2022

“We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program. We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time,” the school said in a statement. “Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need.”

FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre – who had been hired to the position in December 2021 – posted a statement on Twitter. He was likely the one who recruited Knox to Miami.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed Knox’s passing during his morning press conference. His brother, Dawson, is a tight end for the team. He was a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and also at Ole Miss.

We’re heartbroken to hear of the sudden passing of Luke Knox.



Sending all of our thoughts, prayers and support to @Dawson_Knox and the Knox family during this difficult time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mpkTQYnbve — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 18, 2022

“Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time. We’re right there with him, supporting him and his family,” McDermott said. “Tragic news that I woke up to this morning. We love him and we support him and [it’s] just unfortunate.”

Luke Knox Passes Away Just One Month Shy of His 23rd Birthday

While at Ole Miss, Knox had his most productive season in 2019. He played in all 12 games for the Rebels, recording 10 tackles – including two for loss – with two pass breakups and a forced fumble. After appearing in only three contests in 2020, Knox made the move to tight end for the 2021 campaign and played sparingly.

The young man was approaching his 23rd birthday on September 19. College football season begins across the country in nine days, with 11 games scheduled for Saturday, August 28.