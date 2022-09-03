WATCH: Mack Brown Shows Off Questionable Dance Moves After North Carolina’s Win

Mack Brown and Antonio Brown have more in common than just a last name. The North Carolina head coach and NFL wide receiver also share similar dance moves — at least the most recent ones we’ve seen.

North Carolina survived a scare from Appalachian State in Week 1 on Saturday. The two teams got caught in a shootout, with the Tar Heels leaving Boone with a 63-61 victory.

It was equal parts relieving and exciting for UNC. But winning is difficult in college football and coaches love to celebrate when they’re on the right side of the scoreboard. So, Brown broke out some of his best moves following the win.

Actually, check that. We hope this isn’t the best dance move Brown has to offer:

In case you’re wondering where we got the Antonio Brown reference, here’s a flashback. That looks awfully similar to the new dance the NFL receiver broke out while performing at Rolling Loud in Miami:

Antonio Brown is performing at Rolling Loud Miami 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8D0gJmF4Js — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 22, 2022

Neither North Carolina’s win nor Mack Brown’s dancing were overly impressive. We’ll give both performances an “A” for effort, though.

Wildest Game-Sealing Play of Mack Brown’s Career?

Mack Brown has coached in a lot of big games over the course of his career. Saturday’s against Appalachian State might’ve ended in one of the craziest ways he’s ever experienced, though.

With App State trailing by one point with 31 seconds to play, the Mountaineers tried to dial up an onside kick. It didn’t go as planned, with North Carolina recovering the attempt. But the Tar Heels didn’t just fall on it, Bryson Nesbit returned it 43 yards for a touchdown.

NORTH CAROLINA RETURNS THE ONSIDE KICK FOR A TOUCHDOWN



WHAT IS GOING ON pic.twitter.com/oMEbevHkDw — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 3, 2022

While exciting, that almost cost North Carolina the football game.

On the following drive, Appalachian State scored on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Chase Brice to Kaedin Robinson. That closed the game to 63-61 with the Mountaineers needing a two-point conversion to force overtime.

The attempt failed and the Tar Heels escaped with a win.

Now that we think about it, maybe that’s why Brown’s dancing was a little off. After coaching a game with so many twists and turns — and 124 total points — the 71-year-old head coach was probably wiped out.