After a thrilling race in 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, Mage won the day as a 15-1 pick. After last year’s thrilling upset win by Rich Strike, the Derby delivered another memorable moment as sports fans around the world watched the final stretch end with Mage overtaking Two Phil’s — as Angel of Empire surged from the pack for third.

In front of more than 100,000 spectators filling the stands and infield, the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby ended with Mage winning. Coming into the iconic race, odds-on favorite Forte was scratched Saturday morning — opening up the field even more. The Derby field was trimmed down to just 18 entrants by race time.

Entering the race with Forte out, Tapit Trace and Angel of Empire were the expected favorites. Angel of Empire moved into the favorite spot with about an hour to post time, while Tapit Trace slipped slightly into second-place odds. Entering the back stretch of the race, the favorites sat in last and second-to-last.

The weekend was also marred by a series of injuries to horses that resulted in tragedy. Seven horses were euthanized as a result of their injuries from earlier races.

Last year, fans were treated to one of the most incredible upset wins in the history of racing. Rich Strike entered the race with 80-1 odds and didn’t appear in contention until the final stretch. With race-favorite Epicenter taking the lead down the stretch, it appeared to be his race — before Rich Strike’s dramatic finish down the stretch. The finish was the second-largest longshot victory in the history of the Derby, second only to Donerail’s winning of the 1913 Kentucky Derby at 91-1 odds.