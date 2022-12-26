major-brett-favre-record-with-the-packers-snapped-on-christmas-day-game

Mason Crosby is quickly becoming a legendary name in the Packer’s history. On Sunday, the 38-year-old placekicker had NFL fans talking even before the team put any points on the board during the Packer’s Christmas game against the Miami Dolphins. Crosby ousted Brett Favre’s record during the game when he set a new franchise record for most consecutive games played with 256. In addition, according to reports from Packers Wire, he also tied London Fletcher for fourth all-time in the same category.

Before the team clinched the win over the Dolphins, the Texas native was 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on extra points. By the end of the game, he secured 14 of the team’s 26 points.

Afterward, his team dropped a clip commemorating Crosby breaking Favre’s longstanding record.

“Find the words to describe a player like Mason Crosby isn’t always easy,” narrator Aaron Rodgers said in the video. “But for years, we’ve done our best to do it anyway.”

Since 2007, Crosby has been a longstanding Packers team member and has seen the team go through its many highs and lows. However, in his quarter-of-a-century career in the NFL, he’s never made the Pro Bowl. Despite this, he does have one Super Bowl ring to his name.

Pat McAfee goes after Brett Favre in recent tweet

Speaking of Brett Favre, recently, former punter turned ESPN analyst, Pat McAfee, had to rib the Hall of Fame quarterback for rumors surrounding him for asking for state welfare funds for the athletic department of his alma mater, Southern Miss.

During a recent broadcast on Saturday evening, the analyst brutally mocked Favre for the ongoing rumors.

In typical McAfee fashion, the analyst decided to crack a joke at Favre’s expense. On Saturday, Eagles wide receivers DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Kenneth Gainwell celebrated a touchdown in their game against the Cowboys by pretending to rob the massive Salvation Army collection kettle past the end zone.

Later, McAfee tweeted a clip of the moment, adding a cheeky comment directly aimed at Favre’s ongoing controversy. “Devonta Smith doing “The Favre” after that touchdown was crazy,” he wrote on Saturday.