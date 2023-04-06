Man Arrested After Breaking Into Michael Jordan’s Mansion in Chicago

An Illinois man has been arrested in connection with a burglary that occurred at the home of NBA legend Michael Jordan. The individual broke into Jordan’s seven-acre estate located in Chicago.

Raiden K. Hagedorn, 18, was arrested for his involvement during the break-in. He faces three misdemeanor charges — criminal trespass to occupied residence and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Specifics regarding the break-in were not revealed.

Police responded to a burglary in progress call when witnesses saw the break-in. Hagedorn was later released from custody on his own recognizance per 247Sports.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Jordan has tried to sell his mansion for 10 years. The asking price dipped significantly from $30 million to $15 million over the years. The home includes a basketball court, a movie theater, several swimming pools and other luxury items.

Hagedorn’s appears in court on April 20 for a preliminary hearing.

Charles Barkley Opens Up on Feud with Michael Jordan

If there’s anything we learned from The Last Dance documentary, it’s that Michael Jordan tends to take things pretty personally. So it shouldn’t be that surprising that he’s not a fan of Charles Barkley‘s criticism — even if Chuck is just trying to do his job.

Barkley has been critical of Jordan’s management style when it comes to the Charlotte Hornets. Chuck, who is never one to mince words, recently opened up about his spat with the Chicago Bulls legend.

“What I said is I think he don’t have enough people around him that is gonna tell him no. And he got really offended. And we haven’t spoken,” Charles Barkley said. “But I’m going to do my job. I have zero credibility if I criticize other people in the same boat and not criticize my best friend.”

Barkley brought up a fair point during his 60 Minutes interview. His job as an NBA analyst on TNT is to provide his thoughts and insight about the league — for better or worse. And if Jordan doesn’t like it, his old friend says he can pick up the phone.

“I got an ego too,” said Barkley. “You can be great at something but that doesn’t give you the right to be a jerk. He’s got my number.”

Something tells us that Jordan may not be giving Barkley a ring anytime soon. If Chuck was too critical of how No. 23 runs the Hornets, we’re guessing he took that personally, too.