manningcast-guest-list-revealed-for-rams-packers-monday-night-football-matchup

The ManningCast is back and there is a solid group of guests lined up that at the very least will be entertaining. Tonight’s game between Los Angeles and Green Bay should be fun. The new-look Rams with Baker Mayfield against Aaron Rodgers and the Pack, what’s not to love?

This season has been fun over on the ManningCast. During some of these Monday Night Football games, it has been tough to watch the vanilla broadcast. However, the Mannings and their guests seem to keep things interesting even when the football is subpar.

Watching the Rams and Packers along with Peyton and Eli is going to be George Kittle, DeMarcus Ware, Ray Lewis, and Lil Wayne. Weezy baby!

Some familiar faces are joining Peyton and Eli tonight 🏈🍿 pic.twitter.com/fisyfxLNYU — ESPN (@espn) December 19, 2022

This game is going to be at Lambeau Field. Those warm L.A. days will be missed by the Rams as temperatures will be below 20 degrees most of the night. However, the ManningCast won’t worry about that too much as they watch from the warmth of their homes and studios.

Get ready for a lot of good football talk tonight as we have a heavy mix of current and former players in the lineup. Kittle is always fun when he hits the media. Ware and Lewis are going to maybe teach these quarterbacks a thing or two about defense tonight. And to top it all off we’ll have Lil Wayne to finish the night.

For those who don’t know, Wayne is a big Packers fan. He’s not been too happy this season with the team, either.

Will Lil Wayne Blame Aaron Rodgers During ‘ManningCast’?

This season has not been the easiest for the Pack and Aaron Rodgers. He seems to be about done with playing football and even when he looks like his old self, it feels like his team can’t meet the moment. At 5-8, this is far from the season they were hoping to have.

Throughout it all, ManningCast guest Lil Wayne has been outspoken about his displeasure with the team. In fact, he went as far as to say he wants Rodgers gone. When the Packers lost to the Lions on November 6, 15-9, Wayne went as far as to say the quarterback should have been gone before the season.

“RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season,” he tweeted.

Let’s see if he has any criticism for the passer on the ManningCast tonight.