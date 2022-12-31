Manny Pacquiao Announces Return to Boxing

Manny Pacquiao has announced that he’ll return to boxing in 2023. On Saturday at the Rizin 40 event, the iconic boxer announced that he signed a deal with the promotion.

Pacquiao announced the move to MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin.

“I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced and also my opponent that Rizin will choose,” he said. “I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”

Rizin has previously partnered with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2018 and again in September. Those fights were exhibition matches. Most people believe that will be the format for Pacquiao’s return.

Manny Pacquiao has announced his return to boxing for a fight with the promotion Rizin in 2023 pic.twitter.com/gVkbN7Dk5m — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2022

Pacquiao stepped out of the ring to put more focus on his job as a senator in his native Philippines. He served as a Senator there from 2016-2022.

His last bout in the ring occurred back in August 2021. He lost in a unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas.

Similar to his counterpart Floyd Mayweather, Pacquiao turned to hugely profitable exhibition matches. His career record remains at 62-8-2. On December 11, Mayweather earned a unanimous decision victory over DK Yoo.

Pacquiao is a former eight-division world champion and is known as one of the greatest boxers of all-time. Back in 2015, he had a highly-anticipated matchup against Floyd Mayweather. Pacquiao reportedly wants to fight Mayweather to make up for his loss back in 2015. However, he doesn’t know if Floyd wants to schedule a rematch.

Fans React to Manny Pacquiao’s Return to Boxing

Plenty of fans took to Twitter to voice their opinion on Manny Pacquiao’s return to boxing. The winner of twelve major world titles, Pacquiao’s return would immediately turn heads across the sport.

Fans rushed to the comment section to guess who Pacquiao might match up against.

“Manny vs Logan Paul,” one fan demanded, and many others agreed by liking the reply.

“Floyd???” another wrote. Some fans were tired of Pacquiao’s “return,” saying that he’s done the same thing before. “Oh my God how many more returns does he need to have to prove he sucks again and again?” one fan wrote.

“Money grab,” another person commented. One commenter agreed, writing: “He’s trying to make up the money he lost running for President in the Philippines.”

Others think that it’s not a money grab, but an athlete who just can’t walk away. “Jeez guy give it up, ain’t no way you need the money,” one wrote of Manny Pacquiao’s return.

Manny Pacquiao was the world’s second highest paid athlete in the year 2015, according to Forbes.