March Madness 2022: Where To Watch, Stream NCAA Tournament Games

Cue your favorite fight song and fill out those brackets. March Madness starts Thursday and we’ve got all the details on where to watch and stream the NCAA basketball tournament.

And this year’s NCAA tournament will be the full affair with all the fans, pep bands and cheerleaders to go with the players on the court. The pandemic wiped out the 2020 tournament. Last year’s event, won by Baylor, was played in front of very limited crowds.

But March Madness is back to the zaniness that makes all of us love it so much.

First, here’s where to watch March Madness if you have traditional network and cable. CBS has the broadcasting rights and will show games on its main network, along with TNT, TBS and truTV.

First up is sixth-seeded Colorado State against No. 11 Michigan. The game starts at 12:15 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Be prepared for a huge slate of games. There will be 16 games on Thursday and another 16 on Friday broadcast across the four CBS channels. Primetime games include second-seeded Kentucky against No. 15 Saint Peter’s. Kansas, a No. 1 seed, takes on Texas Southern, which won a play-in game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to get to the round of 64. Click here for the TV schedule.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Here’s Where to Watch March Madness Online

But if you don’t have network or cable TV, here’s how to watch March Madness online.

First, try Paramount+, CBS’ streaming channel. It’ll show every game. Packages start from $5 a month. New subscribers are eligible for a free seven-day trial. That’ll get you through the first weekend of March Madness.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) offers plans from $70 to $105 a month that allows you to watch March Madness. Hulu TV also is a good option, with live TV prices starting at $70 a month.

YouTube TV’s live streaming service also has the CBS channels showing the games. It’s $65 a month, but a new subscriber is eligible for a $55 a month package for the first three months.

SlingTV’s orange plan also is an option for games on TBS, TNT and truTV, but not for the CBS contests. FuboTV, which starts at $65 a month, also is an option. But note that Fubo only has CBS and not the other three channels.

Now, we’ve got some key dates for you. The round of 32 games are on Saturday and Sunday as teams try to qualify for the Sweet 16. And the Sweet 16 games are set for March 24 and 25. Those games are on CBS and TBS. Elite Eight games are on TBS, March 26, and CBS, March 27.

And the biggest dates are April 2 and April 4. The semifinal games are on TBS on April 2. CBS will broadcast the national title game on April 4. And you know it’s going to be a massive party considering the Final Four will be at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Gonzaga, which lost to Baylor in the title game last year, is the top overall seed. The other No. 1s are Kansas, Baylor and Arizona. Here’s to keeping your brackets perfect. Enjoy!